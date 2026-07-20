Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Acquisition of LXP Industrial Trust – Shareholders Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating the proposed acquisition of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to determine whether the transaction is fair to LXP shareholders and whether LXP’s Board of Trustees breached its fiduciary duties by agreeing to sell the Company for inadequate consideration.

Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, LXP shareholders will receive $61.20 in cash for each LXP common share they own upon completion of the transaction. The transaction is valued at approximately $5.2 billion, including net debt and preferred equity.

To learn more, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/lxp-industrial-trust/

If you are a shareholder of LXP and believe the proposed merger undervalues the Company, or if you have information concerning the transaction, we encourage you to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss your legal rights.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com