Cheyenne, WY, United States, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sun Coast Sciences Introduces Slimsculpt MD Topical Body Contouring Formulation

Cheyenne, WY, United States, July 20th, 2026

Sun Coast Sciences, a provider of clinically oversighted skincare and wellness formulations, today announced the launch of SlimSculpt MD . Developed by Dr. Mark Rosenberg, MD, the specialized topical body butter is engineered to address age-related skin structural changes, localized tissue laxity, and subcutaneous fluid retention, particularly in demographics over the age of 40.

The introduction of SlimSculpt MD targets specific physiological developments that alter skin texture and fat storage dynamics over time. As metabolic and circulatory rates naturally decline with age, extracellular waste and fluids can become restricted beneath the dermal layers. This biological shift frequently causes localized fat cells to resist standard systemic metabolic breakdown, leading to persistent tissue dimpling and a loss of dermal resilience.

Bioactive Composition and Mechanisms of Action

SlimSculpt MD is formulated as a nutrient-dense topical application containing four primary active components designed to penetrate and support the skin's structural integrity:

Lipout (Micro-Algae Extract): Incorporated to assist with localized lipid metabolism and stimulate tissue-level breakdown pathways.

Incorporated to assist with localized lipid metabolism and stimulate tissue-level breakdown pathways. Slimexir: A proprietary complex combining caffeine, forskolin, and carnitine tartrate, selected to enhance microcirculation and assist with local extracellular drainage.

A proprietary complex combining caffeine, forskolin, and carnitine tartrate, selected to enhance microcirculation and assist with local extracellular drainage. High-Purity Vitamin E: Functions as an antioxidant stabilizer to support natural collagen and elastin frameworks, minimizing the appearance of loose or crepey skin structures.

Functions as an antioxidant stabilizer to support natural collagen and elastin frameworks, minimizing the appearance of loose or crepey skin structures. Cold-Pressed Aloe Vera: Provides deep hydration to optimize epidermal thickness and prime the skin surface for maximum ingredient absorption.

The formulation operates by targeting the cellular bonding mechanics that bind aging dermal tissue tightly around localized lipid deposits. By encouraging localized microcirculation and tissue hydration, the cream helps optimize skin elasticity, smooth out structural irregularities associated with cellulite, and support natural lymphatic clearance functions.

Manufacturing and Operational Standards

To ensure baseline purity and safety compliance, every batch of SlimSculpt MD is manufactured in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant facility located within the United States. The topical cream undergoes structured third-party laboratory verification to confirm the absence of parabens, toxins, heavy metals, or artificial filler materials. The fast-absorbing, non-greasy delivery system is designed for brief, twice-daily integration into standard wellness routines and is compatible with sensitive, dry, and mature skin types.

"Many individuals find that structural skin changes and localized tissue patterns become increasingly resistant to conventional wellness adjustments as cellular circulation slows down," said Dr. Mark Rosenberg, MD, developer of the formula. "SlimSculpt MD was engineered from a clinical perspective to introduce a non-invasive, topical approach to structural skin care. By addressing the localized environment of the skin barrier and underlying tissue matrix, the formulation works to restore tone, hydration, and visible smoothness without disruptive procedures."

About SlimSculpt MD

SlimSculpt MD is an advanced body contouring cream developed under the clinical direction of Sun Coast Sciences. The product integrates targeted botanical extracts and stabilizing antioxidants to manage the visible signs of skin aging, cellulite, and tissue laxity from home. Sun Coast Sciences focuses on research-driven cosmetic and wellness configurations, utilizing domestic manufacturing protocols and rigorous batch testing to verify compound safety and efficacy.

Corporate Contacts: SlimSculpt MD Media Relations Sun Coast Sciences Customer Operations Phone: 1-888-281-6816 Email: mail@suncoastsciences.com Operating Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST

https://reviewbold.com/buyyourslimsculpt

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