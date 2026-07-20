Ionic Digital Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Expected Commencement of Trading on Nasdaq

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Digital Inc . (“Ionic Digital” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure company supporting the expanding needs of AI and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced that its registration statement on Form S-1, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), relating to a proposed public direct listing of its Class A common stock (the “Common Stock”) was declared effective by the SEC today, July 20, 2026.

Ionic Digital expects that its Common Stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “IOND” on July 28, 2026. No shares are being sold by the Company in the direct listing, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from sales of shares by registered stockholders.

A copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained without charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website.

The registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital is the fast-track provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center infrastructure, designed to drive stability in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. In an industry where constrained power and extended development timelines cause bottlenecks, Ionic Digital delivers certainty in performance, scalability and speed to market, providing fully ready assets and the rigorous due diligence required for the world’s most intensive AI workloads. Led by a seasoned team with deep experience developing hundreds of megawatts and raising billions in capital, Ionic Digital is the definitive, trusted foundation for the future of AI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, including Ionic Digital's anticipated listing date on Nasdaq, and other statements that are statements other than historical facts. When the Company and its management uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, competitive dynamics, regulatory changes, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Registration Statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Gateway Group

ionic@gateway-grp.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

JSA for Ionic Digital