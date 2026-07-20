Securities Fraud Investigation Into Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Alphabet Inc. (“Alphabet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOOG) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON ALPHABET INC. (GOOG), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On July 16, 2026, Bloomberg news reported that Alphabet’s Google is “months behind schedule on delivering Gemini 3.5 Pro, its most powerful flagship AI model” due to the Company’s ongoing coding efforts. Specifically, “[l]ate last month, Google updated the data being used to train Gemini in an attempt to improve [its] skills, but the results were disappointing.”

On this news, Alphabet’s stock price fell $16.40, or 4.4%, to close at $353.81 per share on July 16, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

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If you purchased Alphabet securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

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Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

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Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com