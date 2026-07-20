Viriora Integrates Conversational AI Into Its Platform, Giving Clients Scenario Analysis and Risk Modelling





PANAMA CITY, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viriora , the multi-asset CFD and investment broker, has announced the integration of a conversational AI system directly into its trading platform, alongside a broader rollout of AI-powered chart analysis tools across its analytics department.

The developments represent a significant step in the firm's long-term strategy to give clients the kind of analytical capability that has historically been reserved for institutional trading desks.

What the AI Does for Clients

The most visible change is one clients can interact with immediately. The platform now allows users to pose questions directly through a conversational interface and receive tailored responses covering scenario modelling, risk management parameters, and backward-looking performance analysis. A client considering a position can ask what a given investment size would have returned over the past twelve months and receive a structured answer rather than a raw data set.

The intention is not to replace client judgement or the role of their account manager. It is to give both parties a faster, cleaner basis for making decisions. Scenario analysis that once required a separate consultation can now happen in the moment, on the platform, with the client actively involved in the process.

Behind the Platform, a More Accurate Analytics Department

The second strand of the rollout is less visible to clients but arguably more consequential over time. Viriora's analytics department is now using AI-powered algorithmic tools to work through market chart data at a scale and consistency that would not have been practical manually.

The result is a more reliable foundation for portfolio construction. Investment recommendations coming out of the department are built on pattern recognition across a broader data set, reducing the influence of individual blind spots and improving the overall quality of the analysis that reaches clients.

Account managers Konrad Schneider and Tom Berger, two of the firm's most established portfolio specialists, have already demonstrated what that combination of human expertise and sharper analytical tools can produce. Both have built portfolios this year that have outperformed client expectations, and both have spoken about the change in how they can work with data since the tools were introduced.

"The analysis is sharper and it takes less time to get there," said Konrad Schneider, PR Responsable. "That gives us more time to spend with clients on the decisions themselves, which is where the real value is."

A New Chapter with Viriora

The company offers access to CFD products and investment portfolio services across multiple asset classes.

The timing of this rollout reflects a broader shift in how regulated brokers are approaching the question of client value. Compliance and execution have long been the floor. The firms that are growing are the ones investing in the analytical layer above that floor, in the tools and the people that help clients make better decisions with the access they already have.

Viriora's position is that AI is most useful not as a replacement for the human layer but as an amplifier of it. The platform handles the data. The account manager handles the relationship. The client, better informed than before, makes the call.

For more information, users can visit https://viriora.com/

About Viriora

Viriora is a trade name of Finco Group LLC, incorporated in the Republic of Panama. The company provides an advanced AI-powered trading platform alongside professional investment portfolio consulting services, serving clients across multiple asset classes as a multi-asset CFD and investment broker.

Website: https://viriora.com/

Contact

Konrad Schneider

support@viriora.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b2bccc7-5a0e-4547-afd8-39a354445860