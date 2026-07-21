HCA INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against HCA Healthcare, Inc. (“HCA Healthcare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCA). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On July 14, 2026, HCA Healthcare issued a press release reporting its preliminary financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2026. Among other items, HCA Healthcare sharply lowered its full-2026 profit guidance, citing an unfavorable shift in the Company’s payer mix, driven by an increase in uninsured volume—primarily due to patients who had lost coverage on health insurance exchanges—which impacted revenue by approximately $400 million in the quarter. The Company lowered its forecast for 2026 earnings to between $28.70 and $30.50 a share and narrowed its revenue target to $77 billion to $79.5 billion from a prior $76.5 billion to $80 billion range. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are targeted at between $15.4 billion and $16.1 billion, where HCA Healthcare previously anticipated $15.55 billion to $16.45 billion.

On this news, HCA Healthcare’s stock price fell $27.14 per share, or 6.95%, to close at $363.60 per share on July 14, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired HCA Healthcare securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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