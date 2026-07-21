CELC INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Celcuity Inc. (“Celcuity” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CELC). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On July 14, 2026, Celcuity issued a press release announcing that it had secured U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its breast cancer therapy Revtorpyk (gedatolisib) and “anticipates commercial launch in late Q3 2026”, representing a delayed launch timeline relative to analyst expectations. Commenting on the release, Stifel Financial Corp. analyst Stephen Wiley noted that “late 3Q26 launch guidance seems somewhat extended.” Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens agreed, noting that while the “approval was largely expected . . . we did not anticipate [a Q3 launch date] given prior commentary on launch readiness.”

On this news, Celcuity’s stock price fell $19.54 per share, or 17.6%, to close at $91.51 per share on July 15, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Celcuity securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com