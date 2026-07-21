BAYADA Home Health Care Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the BAYADA Home Health Care data breach. BAYADA Home Health Care disclosed a data breach on or about February 2, 2026.

What Happened

On or around February 2, 2026, BAYADA Home Health Care reported a data breach involving its third-party vendor, Doctor Alliance. An unauthorized actor accessed Doctor Alliance’s systems during two periods: October 31, 2025, to November 6, 2025, and November 14, 2025, to November 17, 2025. The cyberattack exposed some clients' home health care records, but BAYADA confirmed that its own systems were not compromised.

Information Exposed

The BAYADA Home Health Care data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including names, dates of birth, diagnosis and medical or physical treatment information, provider information, hospital admissions and discharges, disability information, and Social Security numbers.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from BAYADA Home Health Care may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the BAYADA Home Health Care breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the BAYADA Home Health Care incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About BAYADA Home Health Care

Founded in 1975, BAYADA Home Health Care provides a wide range of home health and support services through a nonprofit organizational structure.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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