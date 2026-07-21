Mirastar Federal Credit Union Opening a New Branch in Hollister in Early 2027

HOLLISTER, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirastar Federal Credit Union announced plans for a new, full‑service branch in the Hollister Farms development at Hwy 25 and Tres Pinos Road, expanding convenient access to not‑for‑profit, member‑owned financial services for residents of Hollister and San Benito County. The new branch is expected to open in early 2027.

“Hollister is a vibrant community with a bright future, and Mirastar is proud to be part of that story,” said Rebecca Reynolds Lytle, President & CEO of Mirastar Federal Credit Union. “This new branch will give our members a comfortable place to sit down, ask questions, and get straightforward guidance from people they know and trust.”

The branch will be centrally located in a major retail destination serving a rapidly growing population and employment base in and around Hollister. As more households and businesses call this area home, Mirastar will offer convenient access to everyday banking, home loans, auto and personal lending, and financial support tailored to local needs.

“Service has always been at the heart of Mirastar,” Reynolds Lytle said. Our Hollister branch will bring the personal service our members value closer to where they live and work, making it easier to get the financial help and guidance they need.” The Hollister branch is being designed as a modern, comfortable environment that blends face‑to‑face service with Mirastar’s robust digital banking tools. Members will be able to open accounts, apply for loans, receive financial guidance, and access online and mobile banking support, all in one convenient location.

Mirastar will share additional information on construction progress, branch features, and opening celebrations as the project advances. In the meantime, members can access Mirastar’s full suite of products and services through existing branches and digital channels.

About Mirastar Federal Credit Union. Mirastar Federal Credit Union is a federally insured, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative. Since 1950, Mirastar Federal Credit Union has dedicated itself to serving its members and communities with affordable, high-quality financial services that empower them to achieve their goals. A pinnacle of the credit union’s efforts is a community outreach program that provides free financial education, volunteer support, and resources to local nonprofit organizations. Mirastar Federal Credit Union believes that when our communities thrive, we all succeed. For more information about Mirastar Federal Credit Union and their commitment to exceptional member service, please visit mirastarfcu.org or call 408.282.0700.

Amy Ivey

SVP Marketing

Mirastar Federal Credit Union

aivey@mirastarfcu.org

www.mirastarfcu.org