Wereldhave Half-year results 2026

 | Source: Wereldhave N.V. Wereldhave N.V.

  • Positive Dutch and Belgian valuations, mainly supported by higher passing rents
  • Like-for-like gross rental income growth of +4.3% in our core portfolio
  • Well protected against higher interest rates through low capex, completed refinancing and 64% daily-life exposure
  • Major steps forward in transformations of Knauf Shopping Schmiede and Cityplaza with mixed-use additions
  • € 60m in new 10-year US Private Placement (USPP) agreed; further strengthening the debt maturity profile
  • Fitch reaffirmed Wereldhave’s BBB credit rating with a stable outlook
  • May AGM approved all resolutions, strengthening access to new equity
  • Forecast FY 2026 direct result per share (DRPS) confirmed at € 1.85-1.95
  • Earnings accretive capital rotation in LOI stage in the Benelux

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Earnings H1 2026 Wereldhave LifeCentral Financial results operations

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Wereldhave Press release Results H1 2026

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