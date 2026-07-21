CoinShares Unveils UCITS Platform, Expanding Access to Europe's €26.3 Trillion Regulated Fund Ecosystem

Deploys high-operating-leverage growth engine for future thematic strategies; Inaugural Bitcoin Mining ETF lists on Deutsche Börse Xetra today

JERSEY, Channel Islands — July 21, 2026 — CoinShares PLC (Nasdaq: CSHR) ("CoinShares" or the "Company"), a leading global asset manager specializing in digital assets, today announced a major strategic expansion into Europe’s regulated investment ecosystem unveiling the Company's new UCITS platform with the launch of CoinShares’ first fund. The platform sits alongside the Company's existing ETP franchise and broader asset management capabilities, further evolving CoinShares into a multi-engine, highly scalable asset management platform.

The move reflects CoinShares' long-term strategy of diversifying its ability to create and launch products efficiently across exchange-traded products, regulated investment funds, alternative investment strategies and on-chain asset management. Together, these complementary platforms create multiple avenues for recurring fee generation while reducing dependence on any single product category.

With this platform, CoinShares establishes itself within Europe's UCITS ecosystem, which held €26.3 trillion in net assets as of April 2026 (EFAMA). While traditional debt-based crypto ETPs face strict allocation limits among institutional investors, the UCITS framework allows CoinShares to address Europe's largest institutional allocators — including pension funds, insurance platforms, and private banks — whose investment mandates widely permit UCITS-compliant funds and ETFs. This significantly expands the range of investors CoinShares can serve without changing its underlying investment expertise.

CoinShares is not entering this market cold. Through its existing digital asset investment products, the Company already serves and holds long-standing relationships with many of these allocators. Until today, the constraint to investment was the wrapper, not the relationship: their mandates could not hold a debt security, however physically backed. The UCITS platform removes that constraint, allowing CoinShares to serve those same investors, and the far larger pool of capital behind them, in the format their mandates already accommodate.

Inaugurating the platform, the CoinShares Bitcoin Mining UCITS ETF (which launched on 16 July 2026) begins trading today on Deutsche Börse Xetra, becoming the first strategy launched from the platform.

The long-term strategic significance for shareholders lies in the platform's scalable, asset-light economics. With the up-front capital investment and regulatory groundwork complete, including Central Bank of Ireland authorization, CoinShares has an authorized UCITS vehicle within its group structure, exclusive to the Company. This provides the operational framework to create and launch future products at progressively lower marginal cost: an industrialised launch process, in which each additional fund draws on the same authorised structure with a significantly shorter runway for individual authorisation. Operating with a largely fixed cost base, the platform is designed to generate significant operating leverage, allowing a growing proportion of incremental revenues to convert into operating profit as Assets Under Management increase.

The Company expects to use the platform to launch additional digital asset and thematic investment strategies over time, building a repeatable capability to create and launch regulated funds that extends well beyond today's inaugural fund.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares, commented:

"For more than a decade we have built one of Europe's leading crypto ETP businesses. Today's announcement is significant because we are extending that capability, creating and launching products efficiently, into the UCITS fund market.

This is not simply the launch of another investment product. It marks our entry into the UCITS market with a platform that allows us to develop and launch regulated investment funds under one of the world's most widely recognised fund frameworks.

The platform broadens the range of investors we can serve, creates an additional source of recurring management fee revenues and gives us a repeatable framework from which to launch future investment strategies.

For shareholders, the key point is that the upfront investment has now been made. We believe the platform provides operating leverage as additional products and assets are added over time."

About CoinShares

About the CoinShares Group: CoinShares is a leading global asset manager specializing in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, the UK and the US. Relevant entities in the CoinShares group are regulated and/or authorized (as applicable) in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares PLC is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR.



For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

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Press Contact

CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

bpellevoizin@coinshares.com