Carbios reaches milestone of 100 batches at its Industrial demonstration plant and expands its licensing offering to the textile market





Validation of the "Fiber-to-Fiber" biorecycling process under conditions representative of industrial operations

100 th batch 1 successfully produced at the Clermont-Ferrand demonstration plant

More than 95% conversion achieved within 24 hours on complex post-consumer textile waste streams

Robust and reproducible performance enabling the expansion of the licensing offering to the global textile market, in addition to packaging

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 21 July 2026 (07:45 CEST). CARBIOS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) announces the expansion of its licensing offering to the textile market following the successful completion of production trial batches at its Clermont-Ferrand demonstration plant.

Since 2025, the Company has been advancing the extension of its enzymatic biorecycling process to the treatment of textile waste rich in PET polyester fibers, a material whose global consumption in textile applications is estimated at approximately 67 million tonnes per year2, representing nearly twice the size of the PET packaging market. The results achieved from the processing of complex post-consumer textile waste under conditions representative of industrial-scale operations mark a significant milestone toward the commercialization of licenses dedicated to the global market for textiles containing PET polyester fibers.

The performance achieved confirms the robustness of Carbios’ enzymatic depolymerization process, delivering over 95% conversion within 24 hours on complex textile waste streams. The process achieves yields that enable the production of virgin-quality monomers equivalent to those obtained from packaging waste. The consistent reproducibility of these results demonstrates both the technological maturity of the process and the versatility of Carbios’ solution.

The remarkable progress made by Carbios’ teams through the successful completion of these 100 batches now enables the processing, under industrial conditions, of all types of PET waste streams, from both packaging and textile sources, whether simple or complex.

By extending its licensing offering to the textile market, Carbios significantly expands the addressable market for its biorecycling technology and further diversifies its global customer base. This expansion opens up new growth opportunities in a market representing approximately two-thirds of global PET consumption, where end-of-life management remains a critical environmental challenge.

Benoît Grenot, CEO of Carbios, commented: “Reaching the milestone of 100 batches confirms the robustness and industrial maturity of our technology. Following the demonstration of our ability to process PET packaging waste and deploy this technology through licensing, we have now validated its application to complex textile waste streams. This achievement enables us to extend our licensing offering to the global textile market and meet the growing demand for scalable, circular recycling solutions.”

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About Carbios:

Carbios is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies—dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation—are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Carbios is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe took part in a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium. Carbios is part of the global community of B Corp™ certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Visit www.carbios.com to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.

LinkedIn : carbios / Instagram : carbios

Information on Carbios shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Carbios. Carbios operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Carbios draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which Carbios operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Carbios’ financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Carbios’ future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (“AMF”) and made available free of charge on the Company’s website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will Carbios be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Carbios makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

Carbios

Laura Perrin

Communication

laura.perrin@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76 Carbios

Benjamin Audebert

Investor Relations Director

contact@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76 Maarc - Relations Presse

Bruno Arabian

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Simon Dulucq

Simon.dulucq@maarc.fr

+33 (0) 6 10 98 55 64

1 : 100 batches produced from packaging and textile waste since the commissioning of the demonstration plant.

2 : Sources Wood Mackenzie & McKinsey, 2025 (PET textiles: apparel, technical fibers, carpets, rugs, duvets, etc.).

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