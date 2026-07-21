Heimstaden AB – Q2 2026 Results

Highlights for the quarter. Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period the year before, unless otherwise stated. LTM refers to the last twelve months and captures Q3 2025 to Q2 2026

Like-for-like rental growth of 4.1% (5.2%) and rental income of SEK 3,983 million (3,959)

The quarterly NOI margin improved to 75.7% (74.0%) and LTM NOI margin of 73.0% (71.5%)

Operating fundamentals supported a 0.2% (1.2%) increase in property values

Privatisation sales reached SEK 2,238 million (2,268), with 538 residential units sold (507) at a 30.1% premium to book value (30.0%)

Real economic occupancy of 98.8% (98.5%)

Heimstaden’s subsidiary, Heimstaden Bostad’s investment in Lumo Homes (formerly Kojamo) reclassified from associated company to financial asset, resulting in an accounting loss of SEK 3,471 million

Heimstaden's subsidiary Heimstaden Bostad issued SEK 650 million (3.5-year) and SEK 500 million (5-year) green senior unsecured floating-rate notes with coupons of 3-month STIBOR +1.00% and +1.18%, respectively



Contact

Cody Nelson, Investor Relationsm +47 948 94 196, investor@heimstaden.com



About

Heimstaden AB is a leading European residential real estate manager and investor with more than 156,000 homes across nine countries with a fair value of SEK 331 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Heimstaden is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at heimstadenab.com. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

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