Payhawk releases Financial Controller Agent capability that gathers vendor invoices 12 times faster than humans

LONDON, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payhawk, the AI-native spend management platform, today released new data showing that its Financial Controller Agent has reduced expense submission times for vendor invoices by 46% since the beginning of the year. The company is also making Agent Fetch available to all customers, enabling the agent to move from reminding employees to retrieving invoices itself up to 12 times faster than humans.

The result highlights one of the hardest remaining problems for finance teams: invoices for online services and vendor payments are often not issued at the point of purchase. Instead, they sit inside vendor portals, requiring an employee to remember that the invoice exists, access the correct account, find the right document, download it and attach it to the corresponding transaction. Payhawk estimates that this process takes an average of 23.8 days to bring these invoices into a company’s ERP. Payhawk has cut this time to 12.6 days by using its Financial Controller Agent to chase employees. Based on the success of the beta programme, it now aims to reduce the average to two days using Agent Fetch.



That process is often overlooked but remains difficult to automate.

Payhawk’s Agent Fetch capability completes that work on the employee’s behalf. Once a vendor account has been securely connected, the Financial Controller Agent can access the portal, retrieve the relevant invoice, extract and code its information, and match it to the correct payment.

More than 550 businesses activated Agent Fetch during beta, making it the most-adopted beta capability in Payhawk’s history. After login, Agent Fetch successfully retrieved invoices autonomously in 68.6% of attempts.



Hristo Borisov, co-founder and CEO of Payhawk, said:

“I spent a month travelling in the US recently and took more than thirty Ubers. After every payment, the agent went into the portal, downloaded each invoice, attached it and submitted it for me. I did nothing.

“Retrieving invoices from vendor portals is what delays month end close, weakens real-time visibility, creates incomplete audit records, and can prevent businesses from recovering VAT. While receipts for expenses paid by card at a physical point of sale are usually provided within five business days, it takes almost five times longer to gather vendor invoices from online portals. Our mission is to automate all tedious processes for finance teams and their employees by bringing payments and AI together so businesses can move faster and save time and money for what matters.”

Agent Fetch is designed for online services and recurring vendor payments where invoices are commonly stored behind account logins. These include software subscriptions, digital advertising platforms, travel providers, cloud infrastructure and online marketplaces.

The capability has been verified through Cloudflare’s Verified Bots programme, allowing websites to cryptographically authenticate the agent as authorised automated traffic rather than an unidentified bot.

Agent Fetch is part of Payhawk’s Financial Controller Agent, which monitors transactions, identifies missing documentation, and takes action to move expenses towards completion.

See how Payhawk’s Financial Controller Agent automates invoice collection and other repetitive finance work: Explore the Financial Controller Agent



About Payhawk

Payhawk is an AI-native spend management platform that orchestrates global money across Bills, Cards, Expenses, Travel, and Procurement for maximum control, automation and savings. It provides a global money account on top of your ERP combined with agents enforcing rules, policies, and budgets on every payment while giving employees an effortless spending experience. Headquartered in London with offices across Europe and the US, Payhawk serves mid-market and enterprise companies in 32+ countries.