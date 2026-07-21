Ethernet Controller Market Size to Worth USD 25.44 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethernet Controller Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Ethernet Controller Market Size was valued at USD 12.99 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 25.44 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.95% during 2026–2035.”

AI Infrastructure and High-Speed Networking Continue to Drive Ethernet Controller Market Growth

The rise in popularity of AI-supported computing, cloud computing services, and edge computing contributes to a rapid increase in the demand for Ethernet controllers throughout the world as companies make investments in Ethernet technologies in order to facilitate their requirements. The enterprises and semiconductor manufacturers are significantly increasing their investments into Ethernet technologies that possess important characteristics related to the performance and include high-speed rates, minimal latency, and low energy consumption. Increasing implementation time-sensitive network technologies and automotive Ethernet technologies creates many new opportunities for the industries.

Ethernet Controller Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 12.99 Billion

: 12.99 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 25.44 Billion

: 25.44 Billion CAGR : 6.95% during 2026–2035

: 6.95% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Analog Devices, Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

MediaTek Incorporated

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Silicon Labs Inc.

Lantiq (MaxLinear)

Vitesse Semiconductor Corporation

Spirent Communications plc

Ethernet Controller Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Speed (Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, and Multi-Gigabit/High-Speed Ethernet)

• by Application (Servers, PCs, Embedded Systems, and Industrial Equipment)

• by End-Use (IT & Telecommunications, Automotive, Industrial Automation, and Consumer Electronics)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Speed

In 2025, the Gigabit Ethernet segment led the Ethernet Controller Market, capturing about 30% of revenue from the total market driven by its vast usage in enterprise networking, consumer electronics, switches, routers, and computers. The Multi-Gigabit/High-Speed Ethernet segment will be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to the expanding of hyperscale data centers, AI computing clusters, and cloud infrastructure that utilize 100GbE, 400GbE, and next-generation high-bandwidth networking solutions.

By Application

In 2025, the Servers segment is projected to hold more than 34% of the market share, owing to the increasing expansion of enterprises and hyperscale cloud data centers. The Embedded Systems segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the projected time frame due to increasing adoption in industrial automation, smart cities, IoT devices and edge computing.

By End-Use

In 2025, the IT & Telecommunications sector generated around 33% of the industry's total revenue due to continuous investments in cloud computing, enterprise networks, telecommunication infrastructure, and advanced networking equipment. The automotive sector is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period because of the increasing use of connected vehicles, ADAS, software-controlled vehicles, and zoning electronic architecture using automotive Ethernet.

Regional Insights

In 2025, the Ethernet Controller Market was led by North America due to the region’s investment in AI technology infrastructure, cloud computing on a large scale, enterprise networking, and innovative semiconductor technology. The U.S. played a major role as it generated almost 76% of the total revenue for the North American market due to the presence of prominent semiconductor manufacturing companies, cloud computing providers, and networking companies.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the Ethernet Controller Market due to the fast pace of industrialization, an increase in electronics manufacturing, enhanced semiconductor design expertise, and a rise in investments in data center infrastructure in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

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Recent Developments:

2025: NXP Semiconductors integrated Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) capability into its automotive Ethernet controllers to support deterministic networking for drive-by-wire and fail-operational steering applications.

NXP Semiconductors integrated capability into its automotive Ethernet controllers to support deterministic networking for drive-by-wire and fail-operational steering applications. 2025: Spirent Communications expanded its Automotive Ethernet validation portfolio with support for 400G, 800G, and 1.6T Ethernet, along with enhanced Base-T1 conformance testing capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Ethernet Controller Market Report (The USPs):

HIGH-SPEED NETWORKING & DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, AI networking infrastructure, enterprise networking, Industrial IoT, automotive Ethernet, and global digital transformation trends.

– Provides comprehensive insights into cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, AI networking infrastructure, enterprise networking, Industrial IoT, automotive Ethernet, and global digital transformation trends. ETHERNET CONTROLLER TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across Gigabit Ethernet, Multi-Gigabit Ethernet, Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), automotive Ethernet controllers, intelligent network interface controllers, power-efficient chipsets, and next-generation networking architectures.

– Evaluates innovations across Gigabit Ethernet, Multi-Gigabit Ethernet, Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), automotive Ethernet controllers, intelligent network interface controllers, power-efficient chipsets, and next-generation networking architectures. AI, EDGE COMPUTING & INDUSTRIAL NETWORKING MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across AI data centers, cloud computing, edge AI, Industrial IoT, embedded networking systems, software-defined infrastructure, and intelligent networking platforms.

– Assesses growth opportunities across AI data centers, cloud computing, edge AI, Industrial IoT, embedded networking systems, software-defined infrastructure, and intelligent networking platforms. DATA CENTER, TELECOM & AUTOMOTIVE DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of Ethernet controller adoption across hyperscale cloud providers, enterprise networking, telecommunications, automotive electronics, industrial automation, consumer electronics, and connected infrastructure.

– Delivers detailed analysis of Ethernet controller adoption across hyperscale cloud providers, enterprise networking, telecommunications, automotive electronics, industrial automation, consumer electronics, and connected infrastructure. NEXT-GENERATION NETWORKING & AUTOMOTIVE ETHERNET ASSESSMENT – Examines emerging opportunities across software-defined vehicles, zonal architectures, connected mobility, high-speed optical networking, edge computing, AI cluster networking, and future Ethernet standards.

– Examines emerging opportunities across software-defined vehicles, zonal architectures, connected mobility, high-speed optical networking, edge computing, AI cluster networking, and future Ethernet standards. NEXT-GENERATION ETHERNET CONTROLLER OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in AI-optimized networking controllers, 400G/800G Ethernet technologies, time-sensitive networking, software-defined infrastructure, automotive networking, intelligent edge connectivity, and next-generation semiconductor innovations shaping the market through 2035.

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