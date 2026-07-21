OCS Announces the Recommended Acquisition of Mitie, Expanding its UK-headquartered International Facilities Management Group

LONDON, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The proposed combination would create a UK-headquartered international facilities management group with broader sector expertise and geographic reach, bringing together two businesses with complementary strengths, a shared British heritage and an entrepreneurial spirit.

The proposed combination would strengthen the group's ability to support existing and new customers operating in increasingly complex, regulated and mission-critical environments across government, defence, healthcare, national infrastructure, life sciences and commercial markets. By broadening its portfolio of self-delivered specialist facilities services and continuing to invest in people, technology and operational excellence, the combined group would be better positioned to help customers navigate evolving operational, regulatory and compliance requirements while enhancing long-term resilience and performance.

The combination would create broader opportunities for colleagues through continued investment in training, apprenticeships and career development across a wider range of services, sectors and geographies, reinforcing the group's mission and commitment to creating inclusive pathways into sustainable employment and social mobility.

Rob Legge, Group Chief Executive Officer of OCS, said: "This is an important milestone for both organisations and an exciting opportunity to bring together two highly complementary businesses with a shared commitment to delivering the best outcomes for colleagues and customers. Subject to completion, we would build a British facilities management group that is better positioned to support the organisations that keep the country running. Together, we can better support existing and new customers, help more people into work and strengthen our contribution to getting Britain moving. While there is a long process ahead, both businesses remain focused on supporting customers and delivering the high standards they expect every day. Together, we can build something remarkable for our colleagues, our customers and the country."

Phil Bentley, Chief Executive Officer of Mitie, said, "Today's announcement is a testament to everything we have achieved at Mitie in recent years – especially the talent and expertise of our people, the business we have built together as well as its future potential. This recommended offer reflects the strength of Mitie's brand, capabilities and reputation, and delivers value for our shareholders. As part of a larger group with a wider geographical footprint, Mitie would have an even stronger platform to invest in our people, technology and services, and to do even more for the customers and communities we support. There is a process still to run and much to work through. Until completion, it is business as usual, and our focus stays firmly on delivering safely and reliably for our customers every day."

Further information on the proposed acquisition, including the full terms and conditions, is set out in the Rule 2.7 announcement, which should be read in full.

Notes to editors

This press release is intended to accompany the Rule 2.7 announcement and should be read alongside it.

The proposed acquisition remains subject to the terms, conditions and further details set out in the Rule 2.7 announcement.

OCS Boilerplate

OCS is a £3.3 billion international facilities management and performance partner, helping customers keep complex operations and mission-critical environments running safely, efficiently and reliably. Employing more than 135,000 colleagues worldwide, OCS delivers integrated facilities management services that improve operational performance, resilience, safety and sustainability. Headquartered in the UK, OCS operates across the UK, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, serving more than 8,000 customers across the public and private sectors. Its services include engineering and technical services, energy management and transition, security, cleaning, catering, landscaping, pest control and a wide range of workplace support services.

Founded in 1900, OCS combines over 125 years of operational expertise with a technology-enabled approach. Guided by its TRUE Values – Trust, Respect, Unity and Empowerment – OCS creates the best outcomes for colleagues, customers and the countries in which it operates. OCS also operates under the PCS brand in Thailand.