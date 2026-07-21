SmartKargo Signs Strategic Agreement with Sun Phu Quoc Airways to Power Digital Transformation of Airline’s Cargo Operations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartKargo, the leading provider of cloud-native air cargo management solutions, today announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Sun Phu Quoc Airways, Vietnam's premium full-service airline developed by Sun Group. Under the agreement, Sun Phu Quoc Airways will deploy the SmartKargo platform as the foundation of its cargo management operations, enabling the airline to build a modern, scalable, and fully digitized cargo business.

The partnership reflects Sun Phu Quoc Airways’ strategic intent to establish cargo as a key pillar of its commercial growth, backed by technology that is purpose-built for the demands of the modern air freight industry. SmartKargo’s platform will equip the airline with end-to-end cargo capabilities, delivered through a single, unified cloud architecture.

As Sun Phu Quoc Airways continues to expand its international network and strengthen Phu Quoc's role as a new aviation gateway in the region, cargo will become an increasingly important contributor to network efficiency, commercial growth and long-term operational competitiveness. The airline's introduction of Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft from September 2026 will significantly increase belly cargo capacity across its international routes — making the deployment of a robust, scalable cargo management platform a strategic priority at this stage of growth. The deployment of SmartKargo also represents another milestone in the airline's broader digital transformation journey, supporting its ambition to become a five-star international airline.

Vietnam’s air cargo sector is experiencing accelerating growth, underpinned by the country’s booming export economy, rapid e-commerce adoption, and its emergence as a strategic manufacturing and logistics hub in Southeast Asia. By anchoring its cargo operations on the SmartKargo platform from inception, Sun Phu Quoc Airways is positioning itself to capture this momentum with the agility, operational precision, and commercial intelligence that the market demands.

Truong Ngo Quoc, Chief Information Officer, Sun Phu Quoc Airways, said:

“We are building Sun Phu Quoc Airways’ cargo business with a clear mandate: to be technology-led, commercially agile, and ready to scale. After a rigorous evaluation, SmartKargo stood out as the partner that could not only meet our requirements today but grow with us as our network and ambitions expand. Their platform gives us the digital infrastructure to compete on a regional and global stage, and we look forward to bringing a new standard of cargo excellence to Vietnam’s aviation market.”

Olivier Houri, Chief Revenue Officer, SmartKargo, said:

“Southeast Asia represents one of the most dynamic and high-potential air cargo markets in the world, and Vietnam sits at the very heart of that opportunity. We are proud to partner with Sun Phu Quoc Airways as they chart an ambitious course for their cargo business. This agreement is a testament to our shared belief that technology is the most powerful lever for building a cargo operation that is both commercially competitive and operationally excellent. We are committed to being the platform that powers their success.”

About SmartKargo

SmartKargo empowers airlines and small package shippers with the technology platform to leverage the speed only an airline can provide. Whether it's a cargo company shipping from Miami to Bogota, or a retailer looking to send a package from New York to Los Angeles – SmartKargo is the innovative solution that enables shippers to battle the status quo. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo enables airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery. SmartKargo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Canada.

Learn more at: www.smartkargo.com

About Sun Phu Quoc Airways

Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) is Vietnam's premium full-service airline, launched by Sun Group in November 2025. With Phu Quoc as its strategic hub, the airline is building an international network connecting Vietnam with key destinations across Asia, including Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok, with further expansion planned to Malaysia, India, Japan, Russia and Kazakhstan, while delivering a five-star "Resort in the Sky" experience on every flight. Alongside passenger services, SPA is developing cargo as a strategic business pillar, supported by digital innovation and operational excellence.

For more information, visit: https://www.sunphuquocairways.com/gl/en

Media Contact:

Ed Burek, SmartKargo

edward@smartkargo.com