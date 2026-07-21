[Latest] Global High-Pressure Die Casting Market Size/Share Worth USD 121.6 Billion by 2035 at a 6.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “High-Pressure Die Casting Market Size, Trends and Insights By Process Type (Cold Chamber High-Pressure Die Casting, Conventional Cold Chamber HPDC, Vacuum-Assisted Cold Chamber HPDC, High-Vacuum Cold Chamber HPDC, Semi-Solid (Rheocasting/Thixocasting)) HPDC, Gigacasting (Ultra-High-Tonnage Cold Chamber), Hot Chamber High-Pressure Die Casting, Conventional Hot Chamber HPDC (Zinc & Magnesium), Multi-Slide Hot Chamber HPDC, Hot Chamber Miniature Precision Die Casting), By Material (Aluminum, Al-Si-Cu Alloys (ADC12, A380, AlSi9Cu3), Al-Si-Mg Alloys (Silafont-36, A360, AlSi10MgMn), High-Purity Al-Si Alloys for Structural Applications, High-Thermal-Conductivity Al Alloys, Recycled Secondary Aluminum Alloys, Zinc, Zamak 2, 3, 5, 7 Alloys, ZA (Zinc-Aluminum) Alloys, ACuZinc Alloys, Magnesium, AZ91D (Al-Zn-Mg) Alloy, AM60 / AM50 Alloys, AE44 (Rare Earth Magnesium) Alloy, Copper & Copper Alloys, High-Conductivity Copper HPDC, Brass (Cu-Zn) Die Castings, Bronze Die Castings, Other Materials, Lead & Tin Alloys (Specialty Applications), Bismuth Alloys (Low-Temperature Applications)), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Structural Body Castings (Gigacast & Conventional), EV Battery Structural & Enclosure Castings, E-Axle & Electric Motor Housings, Transmission & Gearbox Housings, Thermal Management & Cooling System Castings, Suspension, Steering & Brake Castings, Interior Structural & Trim Castings, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Electronics Chassis & Housings, 5G Infrastructure Equipment Castings, Power Electronics & Inverter Housings, Semiconductor Equipment Structural Castings, Connector & Terminal Block Housings, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Hydraulic & Pneumatic Component Castings, Electric Motor Frame & End Shield Castings, Pump & Compressor Housings, Renewable Energy Equipment Castings, Aerospace & Defense, Avionics & Instrument Housing Castings, UAV & Drone Structural Castings, Defense Equipment Structural Castings, Building & Construction, Window & Door System Hardware Castings, Structural Connector & Bracket Castings, Architectural Lighting & Plumbing Fixture Castings, Consumer Goods, Power Tool & Hand Tool Housing Castings, Household Appliance Component Castings, Sporting & Recreational Equipment Castings, Other Applications, Medical Device Housing Castings, Marine Propulsion Component Castings, Agricultural Machinery Castings), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026–2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global High-Pressure Die Casting market was valued at approximately USD 62.8 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 67.4 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 121.6 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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High-Pressure Die Casting Market Revenue and Trends

High-pressure die casting is a global market that includes sophisticated manufacturing methods and the injection of molten metal (aluminum, magnesium and zinc-based alloys) at high pressure to form high precision, complex metal components with superior surface finish and dimensional accuracy into reusable steel dies. They are employed in a variety of automotive, consumer electronics, industrial machinery, aerospace and telecommunication applications due to their high strength to weight ratio and high production volume efficiency.

The global high pressure die casting market is projected to gain robust market share with a steady growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for lightweight components in electric vehicles and aerospace applications, automotive production expansion, rising consumption of aluminum and magnesium alloys, and the growing consumer electronics industry in the world, coupled with the continuous advances in vacuum assisted die casting and automated die casting processes worldwide.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the high-pressure die casting market?

The demand for complex, light-weight metal components has been growing rapidly because they are vital components in today’s manufacturing, with the global shift to electric vehicles, aerospace manufacturing, and high-volume precision parts in electronics and machinery all contributing.

The market is expected to enjoy continuous use in terms of producing structural and functional parts for weight reduction and performance enhancement, as per the industry reports. In the era of efficiency, cost reduction, and lightweighting, manufacturers are turning to the advanced high-pressure die casting solutions that are optimized for high automation and can support long-term production expansion.

The technological innovations included vacuum-assisted high-pressure die casting, better die materials, real-time process monitoring, and simulation software for optimized designs, which have improved the casting quality, reduced porosity and improved mechanical properties. Other factors include increased interest in lightweighting of vehicles for fuel economy and EV range, increased restrictions on emissions, increased availability of precision casting in emerging markets, and government and industry investment in automotive, electronics and industrial applications in both developed and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the High-Pressure Die Casting report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the High-Pressure Die Casting report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Aluminum high-pressure die castings accounted for the majority of the high-pressure die casting market in 2025 due to their superior strength-to-weight ratio, resistance to corrosion and extensive applications in automotive structural parts, automotive powertrain, and electronics housings. Innovations in vacuum and high-vacuum casting, which are seen as being key to lightweighting, cost and performance targets for high-volume automotive and electronics castings, are expected to drive growth in these castings, which are vital for OEMs to meet the challenges of lightweight, complex geometries with excellent surface finish.

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales and industrial distributors account for the greatest market share and are the key market players for custom tooling, technical support, prototype development and high volume supply contracts. The channels offer expert design advice, quality assurance and dependable procurement for Tier-1 suppliers in the automotive industry, electronics manufacturers and producers of industrial equipment with precision die casting requirements and are the preferred option for organisations with complex, high-volume production requirements.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the high-pressure die casting market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the high-pressure die casting market forward?

What are the high-pressure die casting industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the high-pressure die casting market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the high-pressure die casting market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America’s many advantages in high pressure die casting market, including its high automotive and aerospace manufacturing volume, penetration of the casting technology, focus on lightweight materials and well-developed supply chain infrastructure, make it the leading region in the global market. The region enjoys significant investments in EV and aerospace programs, a favorable regulatory environment for lightweighting, and a robust foundry base resulting in steady market demand and stability.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific region shows the highest growth in the market for high pressure die casting, due to the dramatic increase in automotive production – particularly electric vehicles – increasing investments in industrial machinery, and increasing electronic industry manufacturing. The high-pressure die casting solutions are beginning to be adopted by more and more countries, such as China, India and Japan, with the growth of the local OEMs, the focus of government on advanced manufacturing and increasing export markets. The market is growing at a faster pace in the Asia Pacific region due to the demand for lightweight components and industrial automation.

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Browse the full “High-Pressure Die Casting Market Size, Trends and Insights By Process Type (Cold Chamber High-Pressure Die Casting, Conventional Cold Chamber HPDC, Vacuum-Assisted Cold Chamber HPDC, High-Vacuum Cold Chamber HPDC, Semi-Solid (Rheocasting/Thixocasting)) HPDC, Gigacasting (Ultra-High-Tonnage Cold Chamber), Hot Chamber High-Pressure Die Casting, Conventional Hot Chamber HPDC (Zinc & Magnesium), Multi-Slide Hot Chamber HPDC, Hot Chamber Miniature Precision Die Casting), By Material (Aluminum, Al-Si-Cu Alloys (ADC12, A380, AlSi9Cu3), Al-Si-Mg Alloys (Silafont-36, A360, AlSi10MgMn), High-Purity Al-Si Alloys for Structural Applications, High-Thermal-Conductivity Al Alloys, Recycled Secondary Aluminum Alloys, Zinc, Zamak 2, 3, 5, 7 Alloys, ZA (Zinc-Aluminum) Alloys, ACuZinc Alloys, Magnesium, AZ91D (Al-Zn-Mg) Alloy, AM60 / AM50 Alloys, AE44 (Rare Earth Magnesium) Alloy, Copper & Copper Alloys, High-Conductivity Copper HPDC, Brass (Cu-Zn) Die Castings, Bronze Die Castings, Other Materials, Lead & Tin Alloys (Specialty Applications), Bismuth Alloys (Low-Temperature Applications)), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Structural Body Castings (Gigacast & Conventional), EV Battery Structural & Enclosure Castings, E-Axle & Electric Motor Housings, Transmission & Gearbox Housings, Thermal Management & Cooling System Castings, Suspension, Steering & Brake Castings, Interior Structural & Trim Castings, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Electronics Chassis & Housings, 5G Infrastructure Equipment Castings, Power Electronics & Inverter Housings, Semiconductor Equipment Structural Castings, Connector & Terminal Block Housings, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Hydraulic & Pneumatic Component Castings, Electric Motor Frame & End Shield Castings, Pump & Compressor Housings, Renewable Energy Equipment Castings, Aerospace & Defense, Avionics & Instrument Housing Castings, UAV & Drone Structural Castings, Defense Equipment Structural Castings, Building & Construction, Window & Door System Hardware Castings, Structural Connector & Bracket Castings, Architectural Lighting & Plumbing Fixture Castings, Consumer Goods, Power Tool & Hand Tool Housing Castings, Household Appliance Component Castings, Sporting & Recreational Equipment Castings, Other Applications, Medical Device Housing Castings, Marine Propulsion Component Castings, Agricultural Machinery Castings), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026–2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/high-pressure-die-casting-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 67.4 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 121.6 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 62.8 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.1% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Process Type, Material, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Recent Developments

In 2025: The addition of new automated lines to its high pressure die casting capacity catapulted GF Casting Solutions’ position in global supply for lightweight automotive applications, particularly for electric vehicles, which feature aluminum structural components.

List of the prominent players in the High-Pressure Die Casting Market:

Nemak S.A.B. de C.V.

Ryobi Limited

Dynacast International LLC

Georg Fischer AG (GF Casting Solutions)

Endurance Technologies Ltd.

Wencan Group Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Hongtu Technology (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Chicago White Metal Casting Inc.

Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH

Shiloh Industries LLC

Others

The High-Pressure Die Casting Market is segmented as follows:

By Process Type

Cold Chamber High-Pressure Die Casting Conventional Cold Chamber HPDC Vacuum-Assisted Cold Chamber HPDC High-Vacuum Cold Chamber HPDC Semi-Solid (Rheocasting / Thixocasting) HPDC Gigacasting (Ultra-High-Tonnage Cold Chamber)

Hot Chamber High-Pressure Die Casting Conventional Hot Chamber HPDC (Zinc & Magnesium) Multi-Slide Hot Chamber HPDC Hot Chamber Miniature Precision Die Casting



By Material

Aluminum Al-Si-Cu Alloys (ADC12, A380, AlSi9Cu3) Al-Si-Mg Alloys (Silafont-36, A360, AlSi10MgMn) High-Purity Al-Si Alloys for Structural Applications High-Thermal-Conductivity Al Alloys Recycled Secondary Aluminum Alloys

Zinc Zamak 2, 3, 5, 7 Alloys ZA (Zinc-Aluminum) Alloys ACuZinc Alloys

Magnesium AZ91D (Al-Zn-Mg) Alloy AM60 / AM50 Alloys AE44 (Rare Earth Magnesium) Alloy

Copper & Copper Alloys High-Conductivity Copper HPDC Brass (Cu-Zn) Die Castings Bronze Die Castings

Other Materials Lead & Tin Alloys (Specialty Applications) Bismuth Alloys (Low-Temperature Applications)



By Application

Automotive & Transportation Structural Body Castings (Gigacast & Conventional) EV Battery Structural & Enclosure Castings E-Axle & Electric Motor Housings Transmission & Gearbox Housings Thermal Management & Cooling System Castings Suspension, Steering & Brake Castings Interior Structural & Trim Castings

Electrical & Electronics Consumer Electronics Chassis & Housings 5G Infrastructure Equipment Castings Power Electronics & Inverter Housings Semiconductor Equipment Structural Castings Connector & Terminal Block Housings

Industrial Machinery & Equipment Hydraulic & Pneumatic Component Castings Electric Motor Frame & End Shield Castings Pump & Compressor Housings Renewable Energy Equipment Castings

Aerospace & Defense Avionics & Instrument Housing Castings UAV & Drone Structural Castings Defense Equipment Structural Castings

Building & Construction Window & Door System Hardware Castings Structural Connector & Bracket Castings Architectural Lighting & Plumbing Fixture Castings

Consumer Goods Power Tool & Hand Tool Housing Castings Household Appliance Component Castings Sporting & Recreational Equipment Castings

Other Applications Medical Device Housing Castings Marine Propulsion Component Castings Agricultural Machinery Castings



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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This High-Pressure Die Casting Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This High-Pressure Die Casting Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the High-Pressure Die Casting Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the High-Pressure Die Casting Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the High-Pressure Die Casting Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the high-pressure die casting market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global High-Pressure Die Casting Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a high-pressure die casting market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the high-pressure die casting industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the High-Pressure Die Casting Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the High-Pressure Die Casting Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase High-Pressure Die Casting Market Report

The High-Pressure Die Casting Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation that includes economic and non-economic factors.

High-Pressure Die Casting The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

High-Pressure Die Casting Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

High-Pressure Die Casting Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global high-pressure die casting market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide high-pressure die casting market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the high-pressure die casting market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the high-pressure die casting market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide High-Pressure Die Casting market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the high-pressure die casting industry.

Managers in the High-Pressure Die Casting sectors are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide high-pressure die casting market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in high-pressure die casting products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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