DeeVid Launches Viral Studio to Help Creators Turn Trending Videos into New Content Faster

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeeVid, an all-in-one AI content creation platform, has launched DeeVid Viral Studio for short-form creators, social media managers, brands, agencies, and digital entrepreneurs.

Users can paste a supported video link or upload footage. Viral Studio analyzes the opening hook, scene structure, camera language, visual style, and pacing, then generates prompts and visual references that can be customized. Creators can replace characters, products, locations, backgrounds, clothing, and other visual elements while adapting the concept to a different message, brand, or audience.

From Trend Analysis to Production

Finding a popular video is easy; understanding why it works is more difficult. Creators often spend hours reviewing footage, mapping scene changes, writing prompts, sourcing references, and moving between separate production tools.

Viral Studio streamlines this process by turning video analysis into an actionable creative starting point. After reviewing the generated breakdown, users can refine the concept and continue creating through DeeVid’s AI video generation tools.

“Successful short-form content is rarely driven by luck alone,” a DeeVid spokesperson said. “Hooks, pacing, shots, and visual presentation all affect viewer retention. Viral Studio helps creators learn from effective structures and adapt them into original work for their own goals.”

Built for Creators and Marketing Teams

Viral Studio can help creators study successful formats, help beginners understand short-form storytelling, and help brands turn relevant trends into product promotions. Agencies and content teams can also use it to test creative directions and produce variations for different products, platforms, and audiences.

DeeVid emphasizes that Viral Studio is intended for creative analysis and adaptation, not direct copying or redistribution. Users must have the necessary rights to uploaded materials and remain responsible for complying with copyright law, platform rules, and other applicable requirements.

About DeeVid

DeeVid is an AI creative platform offering Image to video creation , AI image generation and editing, digital avatars , TTS voice generation , and AI music . It allows individuals and businesses to move from ideas and source materials to finished creative assets within one platform, across industries, markets, and channels.

Try DeeVid Viral Studio

DeeVid Viral Studio is now available.