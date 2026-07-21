WUHU, China, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2026 US-Canada-Mexico football tournament enters its decisive knockout stage, LEPAS is bringing its new L8 model to global markets, embodying the composure, precision, and control of the game’s greatest playmakers in its proprietary Intelligent LEX Platform. Designed for drivers who seek elegance and confidence rather than aggression, the LEPAS L8 combines the DHT230 dedicated hybrid transmission, an approximate 1,300-kilometer comprehensive range, European-tuned chassis dynamics, full-scenario intelligent driving assistance, advanced intelligent parking, and Five-Dimensional Elegant Sensory cabin technology, establishing a new benchmark for intelligent, refined, and confidently composed mobility worldwide.

Looking back at the group-stage clashes, the moment that captivated the world most was none other than the legendary maestro, having graced the pitch for two decades, ascending to the summit of the all-time scoring charts. His celebration mirrored his style on the pitch - calm, restrained, never courting attention through noise, yet unforgettable to the world.

Masters of elegance on the pitch have always been this way. They do not rely on brute force, yet every touch, every pass, is as precise and composed as a well-played chess move. They embed elegance into the very soul of their technique, knowing when to conserve energy and when to seize the moment, making the ball glide across the turf exactly as intended - never out of control, never sluggish. This is precisely what LEPAS's dedicated Intelligent LEX Platform strives for: balancing energy efficiency with elegant handling, so that every acceleration and every corner is taken with unwavering composure.





Precision, Crafted with Elegance

Elegant mobility is inseparable from an efficient, clean, and reliable powertrain system. Much like the composed playmaker on the pitch who masterfully dictates the rhythm of attack and defense - knowing precisely when to surge forward with explosive power and when to drop deep, hold possession, and conserve energy - every decision is measured, every transition a display of poised command.

LEPAS's dedicated Intelligent LEX Platform delivers a textbook "technology triple-play" in performance, range, and driving refinement. The DHT230 dedicated hybrid transmission, with its precise and composed pass-and-possession-like characteristics, achieves the perfect balance between power and energy efficiency. the LEPAS L8 offers a comprehensive of range approximately 1,300 kilometers, rivaling the enduring longevity of a certain Portuguese evergreen, putting range anxiety firmly in the past.

Meanwhile, the chassis, fine-tuned by a European specialist team and paired with intelligent electronic controls, endows the vehicle with a rhythm that is composed and controlled - never aggressive on acceleration, never flustered under braking. It is reminiscent of a football star gliding across the pitch with effortless artistry - whether executing sharp changes of direction or explosive sprints, always maintaining a low center of gravity and fluid posture, commanding the game with composed mastery between motion and stillness.

Technology Is Not About Showmanship - It Is About Commanding Composure

On the pitch, the group-stage contests are never decided by attacking sharpness alone. What truly determines how far a strong team can go is often the midfield's ability to control the tempo and the stability of the defensive system. Orchestrating seamless transitions between attack and defense with composure is far more challenging than simply accelerating at every opportunity. The same holds true in the knockout rounds: the strongest are not merely those who run faster, but those who can still make the right decisions under immense pressure.





The full-scenario intelligent driving assistance system enabled by the Intelligent LEX Platform acts like the conductor controlling the rhythm of the entire game - remaining rock-steady during high-speed cruising, and composed in stop-and-go urban traffic.

The full-range advanced intelligent parking system performs like a precision assist on the pitch. Powered by comprehensive intelligent perception and high-precision computing capabilities, it accurately identifies parking spaces, navigates around obstacles, and effortlessly handles challenging parking scenarios such as narrow spots and complex garages.

It autonomously plans the optimal trajectory and executes smooth parking maneuvers - delivering intelligence, peace of mind, and an elegant posture throughout the process, bringing every journey to a satisfying conclusion.

With peace of mind throughout the trip and composure upon arrival, this is the elegant value that intelligent technology brings to mobility.

Just as football masters command the pitch with an aura of total composure - poised, relaxed, and effortlessly in control - LEPAS's Five-Dimensional Elegant Sensory Technology faithfully recreates this premium sensibility within the cabin. The vehicle is equipped with five core features: PureSound Acoustic Technology, Intelligent Protection Technology, Natural Forest Oxygen Bar, Ergonomic Design, and Cabin Scenario Modes.

These work in unison to refine the cabin experience across five key dimensions - acoustic tranquility, travel safety, air quality, seating comfort, and all-scenario ambiance - breaking free from the monotony and confinement of conventional travel. Every journey, whether a long-distance road trip or a daily short commute, is infused with a sense of relaxation and composed elegance, making each ride a blend of comfort and refinement.

On the pitch, legends craft elegance with delicate technique; on the road, LEPAS elevates composure through elegant technology. The pitch and the path are fundamentally connected - true greatness relies not on noise, but on control. This is LEPAS's secret to elegance: precision, never ostentatious; composure, inherently powerful.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy Wang

E-mail: wangxi23@mychery.com

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

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