BlackRock® Canada Announces July Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

 | Source: BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the July 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on July 28, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on July 31, 2026.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH$0.052
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO$0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ$0.114
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW$0.066
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF$0.035
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG$0.039
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD$0.059
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD$0.096
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD$0.076
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH$0.076
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE$0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG$0.119
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U$0.085
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH$0.120
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB$0.081
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB$0.070
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG$0.127
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU$0.124
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U$0.088
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG$0.075
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U$0.053
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH$0.059
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV$0.120
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU$0.150
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U$0.107
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH$0.055
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV$0.124
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB$0.059
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI$0.114
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB$0.116
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETFXFLI$0.189
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)XFLI.U$0.134
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFLX$0.174
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN$0.153
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR$0.045
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB$0.051
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB$0.043
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB$0.076
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD$0.074
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU$0.072
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY$0.082
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG$0.073
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS$0.128
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB$0.062
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF$0.066
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB$0.055
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE$0.057
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB$0.050
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB$0.068
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC$0.052
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE$0.053
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH$0.063
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG$0.124
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU$0.154
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U$0.109
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI$0.057
iShares Core Canadian 1-10 Year Bond Index ETFXSMB$0.103
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB$0.046
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH$0.346
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP$0.404
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U$0.287
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH$0.122
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT$0.135
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U$0.096
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR$0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT$0.091

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U and XTLT.U.

Estimated July Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The July cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR$0.105


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about July 27, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $6.2 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com


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