Crusoe and ON.energy to Deploy 5 GW of AI UPS™ at Multiple Hyperscale Campuses

MIAMI and DENVER, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the AI factory company, and ON.energy today announced a partnership to power the next generation of AI infrastructure: deploying 5 gigawatts of AI UPS™ technology across multiple hyperscale campuses. Commissioning will commence in 2026 and extend into 2027.

AI data centers present new dynamics the grid hasn’t encountered before. During training, many thousands of GPUs ramp up and down in synchronized bursts, creating fluctuations in power demand. From the grid’s perspective, a large AI training facility may produce load patterns unlike traditional facilities, switching between high and low power use, with variability occurring hundreds to thousands of times a day. If unmanaged, those fluctuations can propagate back through the point of interconnection into the transmission system, placing additional demands on grid equipment and limiting grid operators’ ability to manage other changing variables across the system.

ON.energy’s AI UPS™ is a patented, medium-voltage uninterruptible power system that sits inline between power sources and AI data centers. By decoupling the facility from the grid, the system rides through voltage faults, protecting data center equipment, without disconnecting while simultaneously preventing internal GPU load swings from affecting the grid.

“We evaluated the full landscape of power solutions with one priority in mind: reliability at hyperscale for the data center while ensuring stable, predictable behavior for the grid and the communities around these campuses,” said Chris Dolan, Chief Data Center Officer of Crusoe. “ON.energy stood apart because it solves a set of key technical problems at the system level. This technology protects our infrastructure, it protects our generation assets, and it aligns with where grid requirements are heading. That combination is what enables us to build and operate at scale with confidence and turns data centers into part of the solution to support long-term grid stability and flexibility.”

The AI UPS™ has been validated against ERCOT's Large Load Interconnection requirements, meeting the grid stability and voltage ride-through standards that ERCOT has proposed as the baseline for responsible large-load interconnection in Texas, including compliance with NOGRR 282 and ERCOT's Low Voltage Ride-Through (LVRT) protocols. The AI UPS™ stores enough energy to power an entire campus for extended durations, significantly reducing variability on the grid during peak hours. The result is a data center that actively supports the grid.

“Hyperscale AI is introducing power quality dynamics the grid was never designed to handle,” said Alan Cooper, Co-Founder and CEO of ON.energy. “AI UPS™ is built for this moment. It keeps data centers online through disturbances while ensuring the grid sees stable, predictable behavior. Together, we’re proving that Crusoe’s energy-first approach is more than just a slogan, it’s a true competitive advantage.”

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, energy-first solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale energy sources, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering a powerful AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers and partners to build the future faster.

About ON.energy

ON.energy is building the backbone of energy and AI infrastructure powering grid-safe data centers and mission-critical facilities. The company supplies and operates hyperscale power systems that solve the toughest resilience challenges, delivering custom solutions for AI data centers, mission-critical facilities, and front-of-the-meter assets. Its track record spans industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, transportation, and grid-scale storage. With patented technology and proprietary software, ON.energy develops projects worldwide that set new benchmarks for resilience.

Media Contacts

Crusoe:

media@crusoe.ai

ON.energy:

media@on.energy