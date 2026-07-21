Toobit Prediction Market Returns with $100K in Rewards

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the return of its prediction campaign, with a fresh 100,000 USDT reward pool for global traders.

The event runs from July 21, 2026, at 10:00 UTC through August 11, 2026, at 10:00 UTC, inviting traders to monetize their insights across diverse geopolitical, economic, and industry outcomes on Toobit Prediction Market.

The campaign is structured across four activities to reward participation, accuracy, and volume:

Activity 1 (25,000 USDT): First-time traders making a prediction of at least 5 USDT will receive 20 USDT. Additionally, first-trade protection ensures that if an initial qualifying prediction results in a loss, traders receive up to 100 USDT.

Activity 2 (25,000 USDT): Traders who maintain consistent activity, reaching milestone tiers of valid predictions and cumulative volume, unlock guaranteed rewards ranging from 10 USDT to 25 USDT.

Activity 3 (25,000 USDT): Competitors race up the ROI leaderboard based on the accuracy of their calls, with top performers securing up to 5,000 USDT.

Activity 4 (25,000 USDT): Volume-based rankings reward the most active participants with leaderboard prizes scaling up to 4,000 USDT. Furthermore, a lucky draw bonus automatically enters all non-leaderboard participants, who complete at least one valid prediction, into a pool where 100 winners will receive 8 USDT each.





To participate, traders can complete registration on the campaign page. More details regarding rules, terms, and specific activity structures can be found on the announcement page.

Unlike traditional forecasting, Prediction Market utilizes event-based contracts where participants trade on specific, verifiable outcomes. Each event includes mutually exclusive results, such as "Yes/No" options that settle automatically once an outcome is confirmed, removing the usual complexity of derivatives and letting traders express conviction directly against real-world data.

Prediction markets have experienced unprecedented expansion across the global financial landscape. Introduced by platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi, monthly transaction volume across major event-contract venues surged past $20 billion in early 2026, with unique active wallets nearly tripling to 840,000 as participants increasingly utilize predictive contracts as real-time indicators for macroeconomic and geopolitical developments.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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