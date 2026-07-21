Sodium Chlorite Market to Hit USD 487.86 Million by 2035 on 5.41% CAGR as Water Treatment Demand Grows | SNS Insider

Austin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Sodium Chlorite Market was valued at USD 287.38 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 487.86 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.41% from 2026 to 2035.

Sodium chlorite, a potent oxidizing agent used as a precursor for chlorine dioxide, disinfectant and bleaching agent is also witnessing steady growth in global sodium chlorite market. The market is driven by increasing emphasis on access to safe drinking water across the globe, tightening environmental regulations governing chemical discharge, and increasing awareness regarding the efficacy of chlorine dioxide-based disinfectants compared to conventional alternatives. These identified regional demand dynamics sustaining the market growth is rapid urbanization in Asia Pacific, developed water treatment infrastructure in North America, discussed regulatory frame work for environmental compliance in Europe.





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Global Water Treatment Investment and Chlorine Dioxide Conversion Accelerate Market Growth

The most commercially certain structural growth driver of the sodium chlorite market is rising global investment in municipal and industrial water treatment infrastructure as 2.1 billion people worldwide lack access to safely managed drinking water services, according to the WHO. The significant outperformance of chlorine dioxide disinfection vs. traditional chlorination is transforming legacy water utilities away from chlorine-based systems with increasingly stringent water quality standards and disinfection byproduct monitoring mandates in most of the major regulated markets.

Segmentation Analysis

By Grade

In 2025, the market share of Technical Grade held supremacy in its purest form among other forms owing to extensive adoption in municipal water treatment, industrial bleaching and chemical processing applications. It helped procure large volumes with consistency and economical pricing. The fastest-growing segment was Food Grade, which is propelled by rising FDA-approved antimicrobial applications in slaughter products washing & processing and global food contact disinfection processes.

By Form

In 2025, the largest market for Anilox Roller was also the liquid form due to its easy handling, rate of quick dosage and integration with municipal water treatment and industrial processing system. Which stayed the optimum approach for uninterrupted operations. Granular/Solid form accounted for the fastest growth owing to attributable factors of better storage stability, extended shelf-life, safer transportation along with increasing penetration across remote industrial sites.

By Application

Due to sodium chlorite being the leading precursor in chlorine dioxide generation for water disinfection applications, Disinfectant and Chlorine Dioxide Generation segment held more than 42% share in 2025. The Bleaching Agent segment was the fastest growing application fueled by increasing acceptance of chlorine dioxide based total chlorine-free bleaching technologies in the global pulp and paper industry.

By End Use Industry

The Water Treatment segment was the most responsible for market share, accounting for 52% in 2025 due to strict municipal water treatment regulations, rising infrastructure investments and tightening national and international water quality standards. Due to the ongoing transition of pulp and paper manufacturing toward chlorine dioxide-based bleaching processes, which are more environmentally friendly but do not compromise production efficiency, this end-use industry has emerged as the fastest-growing.

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Regional Insights:

The sodium chlorite market in North America is forecasted to expand at the fastest pace with a CAGR of nearly 6.8% over the period, 2026-2035. Dummy type Growth on account of Advanced Water Treatment Infrastructure and Improved EPA mandates against disinfection byproducts. Dramatic role of U.S. in Demand, Production and Water Treatment Applications U.S. accounts for 87.4% share in regional demands

In 2025, the Sodium Chlorite Market in the U.S. was valued at approximately USD 60.32 Million, and is projected to reach a value of around USD 102.69 Million by 2035, growing at an estimated CAGR of nearly 5.47%. The increase has been due to Safe Drinking Water Act disinfection requirements, major water utilities in California and Texas switching from chlorine, as well as changing FDA regulations on medical sterilization applications.

Europe Sodium Chlorite Market size is estimated to be USD 66.10 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 109.83 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during 2026–2035, according to the report published by Gen Consulting Company. In Europe, it is a complex and heavily regulated market that is established by the EU Drinking Water Directive, REACH regulations, and by the Biocidal Products Regulation authorization system. Germany accounts for 22.3% European revenues through the chemical production of BASF and Kemira, with the UK, France and Sweden as major secondary markets.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for sodium chlorite in 2025, followed by Europe and North America, accounting for around 44% of revenues on a regional basis. China is the parent country for almost 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues based on large scale procurement projects by municipal bodies for water treatment, while India has structured chemical procurement opportunity growth estimated due to planning under Jal Jeevan Mission focusing on safe rural water supply.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Sodium Chlorite Market Report:

ERCO Worldwide

Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

Kemira Oyj

Arkema S.A.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OxyChem)

BASF SE

Merck KGaA

Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Carlit Holdings Co., Ltd.

Osaka Soda Co., Ltd.

Fengchen Group Co., Ltd.

Shree Chlorates

Airedale Chemical Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

Kanto Chemical Co., Inc.

EKA Chemicals AB (Nouryon)

Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Kaimubo Pharmatech Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2026: ERCO Worldwide expanded its chlorine dioxide and sodium chlorite production capacity to support growing municipal water treatment demand across North America.

2025: Kemira Oyj introduced enhanced water treatment chemical solutions featuring optimized sodium chlorite applications for municipal and industrial facilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TECHNICAL & FOOD GRADE ADOPTION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand purity-driven procurement trends across industrial and food-contact applications globally.

– helps you understand purity-driven procurement trends across industrial and food-contact applications globally. CHLORINE DIOXIDE GENERATION & DISINFECTION METRICS – helps you evaluate water utility conversion trends from conventional chlorination globally.

– helps you evaluate water utility conversion trends from conventional chlorination globally. PULP & PAPER BLEACHING ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze total chlorine-free sequence migration across global paper production globally.

– helps you analyze total chlorine-free sequence migration across global paper production globally. MUNICIPAL WATER TREATMENT PROCUREMENT METRICS – helps you uncover growth in non-discretionary chemical demand across drinking water systems globally.

– helps you uncover growth in non-discretionary chemical demand across drinking water systems globally. EMERGING MARKET WATER INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities linked to population-driven government water investment globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities linked to population-driven government water investment globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & SODIUM CHLORITE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on production capacity breadth and geographic footprint globally.

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Sodium Chlorite Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 287.38 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 487.86 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.41% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Grade (Technical Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Stabilized Grade, Others)

• By Form (Granular/Solid, Liquid, Powder)

• By Application (Disinfectant and Chlorine Dioxide Generation, Bleaching Agent, Antimicrobial, Odor Control, Others)

• By End Use Industry (Water Treatment, Pulp and Paper Manufacturing, Textile Manufacturing, Food Processing, Healthcare and Medical, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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