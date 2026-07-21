BusBank and BusCharter.com.au partner to expand charter bus coverage across the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand





SYDNEY and CHICAGO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BusBank , BusCharter.com.au , and BusHire.co.nz have announced a partnership to provide charter bus services across the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The partnership is designed to support corporate teams, tour groups, schools, sporting teams, and other organisations that need group ground transport between North America and Australia/New Zealand. It gives customers a more coordinated option for managing charter bookings across four major English-speaking markets through aligned local providers.

"Several clients have asked us about expanding into other regions so they can manage bus charter needs across multiple markets more easily," said Harald Kruse, CEO of BusBank. "Wade and the BusCharter.com.au team have built a strong operation in Australia and New Zealand, and this partnership gives us a reliable way to support customers looking for that broader reach."

"We regularly help customers from Australia and New Zealand organise transport for tours, school travel, corporate programmes, and other group movements abroad," said Wade O'Shea of BusCharter.com.au. "Having a trusted partner on the ground in North America means those customers now have a clearer path to booking transport when they arrive in cities such as Los Angeles, Vancouver, San Francisco, Dallas, and New York."

The companies said the partnership reflects growing demand for better cross-border charter support, particularly from clients managing travel programmes, events, and multi-stop itineraries across different regions. BusBank currently works with 2,200+ operator partners across all 50 US states and all provinces in Canada, while BusCharter.com.au and its sister brands provide established charter coverage across Australia and New Zealand.

About BusBank

BusBank is a Global Charter Services, Inc. company, which also owns CorporateShuttle and Buster.com. The business launched its BusBank brand in 2001 and merged with Buster.com in 2018. The company has transported more than 4.3 million passengers and works with 2,200+ operator partners across all 50 US states and Canada. Across its brands, the company has built a strong customer reputation, supported by consistently positive third-party reviews. View BusBank reviews on Trustpilot and Google .

About BusCharter.com.au and BusHire.co.nz

BusCharter.com.au and BusHire.co.nz provide bus, coach, and group transport booking services across Australia and New Zealand. Founded in 2014, the businesses support corporate, education, tourism, events, government, and sporting clients and operate through a technology-enabled booking model designed to simplify charter transport. View BusCharter.com.au reviews on Google .

Media Contacts

Harald Kruse

CEO

Global Charter Services, Inc. / BusBank

harald@BusBank.com

(866) 428-7226

Wade O'Shea

Founder/CEO

BusCharter.com.au / BusHire.co.nz

wade@BusCharter.com.au

1800 287 242

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e9b9544-0a74-456b-9d4f-e95e5fb3c44a