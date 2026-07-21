The Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/Waterfront, Maine Invites Guests to Enjoy a Newly Renovated & Updated Hotel Experience

FAIRFAX, Va. and PORTLAND, Maine, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, today announced the completion of a renovation at the Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/Waterfront, Maine. Guests are welcomed into a newly refurbished lobby and public spaces featuring comfort seating, new carpeting, and artwork. Each of the 179 one-and-two-bedroom guest suites are updated for comfort with cozy new sofas, lounge chairs, and tables. In addition, there is new lighting in the living areas and bathrooms as well as new carpeting and wall coverings throughout the suites and in the corridors. The hotel’s 1,235 square feet of event space has also been refreshed with new furnishings and the addition of a 65-inch flat screen TV in the boardroom. Each morning guests can enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast in the reimagined dining area with new cabinetry and seating. For recreation, guests will find a renewed fitness center, as well as new furnishings and amenities at the indoor pool.

The Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/Waterfront, Maine is located at 145 Fore Street in the city’s historic and trendy downtown. The hotel is the city center’s only all-suite property. Perfect for business trips, family vacations, relocation, corporate housing, and small meetings, the property offers easy access to all businesses and is near major attractions including the birthplace of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, the Casco Bay Lines Ferry Terminal, Merrill Auditorium, Ocean Gateway International Marine Passenger Terminal, Cross Insurance Arena, and the Portland Museum of Art. In a city known for its creative and local fare, guests will be able to step outside the hotel and enjoy local ambience including ocean-to-table dining and locally brewed craft beers. The hotel is five miles from Portland International Jetport and is approximately a two-hour drive from Boston Logan International Airport. Off-site parking is available for a fee. Click now for more information and reservations at the Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/Waterfront, Maine, or call 207.761.1660.

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Exterior: The Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown, Waterfront

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Guest Suite: The Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown, Waterfront

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More About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 110 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 15,500 rooms in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

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