Beam Global Receives Drone and Autonomous Robotics Battery Orders Exceeding $0.5 Million In a Single Week

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy storage and security, and smart city infrastructure, today announced it has received specialized battery orders, with a combined value exceeding $0.5 million in a single week, from the drone and autonomous robotics markets.



The Company is unable to disclose the companies or the specifics of the orders in accordance with customer confidentiality requirements.



The orders were received from customers that selected Beam Global's battery solutions for their high energy-to-weight ratios, patented thermal management and safety technologies, bespoke form factors, and engineered solutions. Beam's proprietary thermal management technology is designed to prevent thermal runaway and reduce the risk of battery fires. These characteristics are not typically available in off-the-shelf commodity batteries. Received within a single week, the orders demonstrate increasing demand from mission critical customers and further validate Beam Global's strategy of expanding its proprietary battery technologies across multiple high-growth markets.



“We are winning these battery sales because our patented technology and engineering prowess matter to discerning customers," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "AI-controlled drones and robots require energy density, safety, long life and a form factor which will not compromise the overall design of the device. Weapons systems require super-high charge and discharge rates. Beam Global’s proprietary and IP protected battery solutions deliver. We are just at the beginning of this revolution and Beam is incredibly well positioned to grow with the market because of the depth of our experience and the talent of our people. More than half a million dollars of orders for these specialized solutions from multiple customers in a single week is evidence of this growth trend. Our drone batteries and patented off-grid drone recharging product are making us an increasingly important contributor to the industry. It’s a perfect fit for our unique combination of capabilities.”



Beam Global believes demand for advanced and safe battery systems will continue to accelerate as autonomous drones, industrial automation and robotics become increasingly important across commercial, healthcare, defense and logistics markets. The Company continues to develop its proprietary battery technologies designed to deliver higher performance while supporting a broad range of specialized applications.



For more information about Beam Global’s energy storage solutions, visit www.BeamForAll.com or contact BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart cities solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Yuma, AZ, Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

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Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1 858-261-7646

IR@BeamForAll.com