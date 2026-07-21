MediaValet Launches Native Integration with Asana, Bringing Enterprise Digital Asset Management Directly into Creative and Marketing Workflows

Vancouver, BC, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaValet, a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management (DAM), video content management and creative operations software, today announced a native integration with Asana, the work management platform used by creative and marketing teams worldwide. Built using MediaValet Unify, the bi-directional integration connects MediaValet libraries directly to Asana tasks so teams can browse, attach, push, and automate assets without leaving their project workspace.

Creative and marketing teams plan and manage their work in Asana, but the assets that work depends on typically live in a separate system. That disconnect forces teams to switch tools mid-task, search for the correct file version, and manually re-enter metadata — friction that slows campaigns and raises the risk of publishing outdated or unapproved assets.

The MediaValet integration for Asana is built to close that gap. By embedding MediaValet's library into the Asana platform marketing teams rely on daily, organizations can maintain brand consistency, reduce version-control errors, and accelerate the path from asset approval to campaign execution.

Key benefits for creative and marketing teams of the MediaValet Asana integration include:

Your DAM, inside every task – Teams can browse, search, and attach assets from their full MediaValet library directly within Asana tasks, subtasks, comments, and project overviews, including multiple assets in a single action (asset links, CDN URLs, or direct uploads).

– Teams can browse, search, and attach assets from their full MediaValet library directly within Asana tasks, subtasks, comments, and project overviews, including multiple assets in a single action (asset links, CDN URLs, or direct uploads). Automated asset handoff – Asana's rule builder triggers asset routing to MediaValet based on status, assignee, due date, custom fields, or new attachments — no scripts or manual pulling required. Asana custom field values map automatically to MediaValet attributes on every push.

– Asana's rule builder triggers asset routing to MediaValet based on status, assignee, due date, custom fields, or new attachments — no scripts or manual pulling required. Asana custom field values map automatically to MediaValet attributes on every push. Assets arrive pre-organized – Every file that reaches MediaValet can be tagged with its originating project, task, assignee, and due date, so assets are searchable and organized without manual cleanup or re-filing.

"Creative and marketing teams shouldn't have to leave their workflow to find the right asset," said Rob Chase, President & CEO of MediaValet. "This integration puts our DAM library directly inside the tool teams already use to manage their work, so the right asset is always one click away. This is essential to reducing the load on creative operations teams and enabling content at the hyper-scale and hyper-efficiency required of organizations today.”

With the integration, MediaValet libraries stay current and organized automatically: brand managers gain confidence that every asset in MediaValet reflects approved, up-to-date work, and creative teams can locate the right file wherever they're working. The result: teams stay on-brand and maintain a governed asset library without extra work.

“In our DAM Trends 2026 report, respondents describe a future-facing vision that included deep integrations across the content ecosystem, and automated, end-to-end workflows that reduce friction and scale operations,” said John Horodyski, Managing Director, Strategic Client Growth at AVP. “DAM is no longer viewed as a passive library; it’s expected to orchestrate work, enforce consistency, and absorb operational complexity.”

FAQ

What does the MediaValet integration for Asana do? It connects a MediaValet digital asset library directly to Asana, letting users search, attach, and upload MediaValet assets without leaving Asana, and automatically syncs new files back into MediaValet with full metadata.

What integration technology powers the connection? The integration is built using Unify, MediaValet's modern integration framework, which synchronizes assets and metadata between MediaValet and connected platforms like Asana.

Does the integration require custom scripts or IT setup? No. Asset routing rules are built using Asana's native rule builder, and metadata mapping between Asana custom fields and MediaValet attributes happens automatically.

What is Unify? Unify is MediaValet’s modern integration framework. Purpose-built to activate content at scale. It goes beyond point-to-point connections, giving every tool in your tech stack a familiar workflow, real-time sync, and the confidence that what gets used is always current, on-brand, and traceable. Learn more about Unify.

Who is this integration for? Creative and marketing teams that manage projects in Asana and store brand or campaign assets in MediaValet.

Where can I learn more or request a demo? Visit the MediaValet Asana integration page.

About MediaValet

MediaValet is a provider of AI-powered digital asset management, video management, and creative operations software that helps organizations deliver content at scale. MediaValet lets teams expand their content libraries without constraints while maintaining discoverability through categories, keywords, and AI-generated tags. MediaValet is recognized for its DAM security posture and is used by organizations worldwide to safeguard digital assets and brand identity. Learn more at mediavalet.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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