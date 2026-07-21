Hydrochloric Acid Market Size to Surpass USD 5.21 Billion by 2035 on Rising Steel and Oil & Gas Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Hydrochloric Acid Market was valued at USD 2.76 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.21 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2026 to 2035.

Hydrochloric acid is an essential commodity for the chemical industry and is continuously changing in light of new demands industrially as well as alterations in global supply. Hydrochloric acid, a key inorganic chemical both synthesised and produced as a side-product in the manufacture of chlorinated chemicals that is used in steel pickle, oil well-acidising, leaching, food manufacturing and bio-diesel. Gains are supported by growth in global steel production, higher oil and gas stimulation activity in shale formations, and heightened water treatment requirements as stricter water quality standards come into effect around the world.





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Renewable Fuel Processing and Emerging Market Infrastructure Investment Accelerate Market Growth

Hydrochloric Acid has been used in biomass processing and biodiesel production due to its effectiveness in acid hydrolysis and esterification reactions, backed by U.S. Department of Energy bioenergy initiatives. There is increasing investment in infrastructure, particularly in developing economies across Asia, Latin America and the Middle East which requires ample treated steel to meet demand from mega projects such as India's National Infrastructure Pipeline or Brazil's Growth Acceleration Program.

Segmentation Analysis

By Grade

In 2025, the market was led by synthetic grade where high purity and quality consistency were essential for FDA-regulated food, pharmaceutical and specialty chemical applications requiring stringent standards. The fastest-growing segment was By-Product grade, as a result of higher chlorine and vinyl chloride monomer production, greater availability of co-product within the same facility and lower cost position which case you for global price-sensitive makers.

By Form

In liquid form, it held around 83.2% market share in 2025 due to the convenience of handling and direct use in steel pickling, oil refining, metal cleaning and water treatment processes. The solid-state segment was the fastest-growing market for pigments, due to the demand from remote industrial facilities needing longer storage life and concentration precision control that give safe transport and logics cost reduction.

By Application

The Steel Pickling segment held the largest share of over 36.5% in 2025, due to high demand for efficient scale removal and surface preparation solutions in steel manufacturing industry globally. The segment was further supported by the growing adoption of acid regeneration technologies. With growing shale gas exploration, the application area oil well acidizing experienced dynamic growth and was therefore also the fastest growing segment of the market.

By End-Use Industry

The Steel Pickling segment held the largest share of over 36.5% in 2025, due to high demand for efficient scale removal and surface preparation solutions in steel manufacturing industry globally. The segment was further supported by the growing adoption of acid regeneration technologies. With growing shale gas exploration, the application area oil well acidizing experienced dynamic growth and was therefore also the fastest growing segment of the market.

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Regional Insights:

The global hydrochloric acid market was dominated by North America accounting for approximately 35.1% of the revenues in 2025 and is expected to grow further due to a well-established industrial base, growing steel production coupled with rising demand from oil and gas exploration; thus U.S contribution in the revenue is highest i.e. 87.4%.

The U.S. Hydro chloric Acid Market has been valued at around USD 0.74 Billion in the year 2025 and is anticipated to track approximately USD 1.40 Billion by the end of project period at a CAGR of around 6.00%. The increase is expected due the growing shale gas exploration that needs well acidizing, recovery in domestic steel production as per American Iron and Steel Institute and strong presence of major players like Olin, Occidental, Westlake, Dow and Eastman Chemical.

The Europe Hydrochloric Acid Market is projected to be worth USD 0.66 Billion in 2025 and will reach USD 1.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.92% from 2026 to 2035. The European hydrochloric acid market is considered an example of technical excellence, although the high electricity prices from 2022 to 2023 have led chlor-alkali manufacturers to cut the use of membrane cell. Germany receives roughly 22.3% of revenue created throughout Europe from its automotive and chemical sectors, while the UK, France and Italy are major secondary markets.

Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest regional market and is projected to register a nearly 6.4% CAGR from 2026–2035 due to rapid industrialization in powerhouse economies such as China and India. The Asia Pacific region accounts for nearly 44.8% of revenue share and is expected to experience a steady growth in industrial & infrastructure development influenced by several Belt and Road Initiative projects, while India's crude steel production will surpass 300 million metric tons by the year 2030.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Hydrochloric Acid Market Report:

Olin Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OxyChem)

Westlake Corporation

Dow Inc.

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

Kemira Oyj

Detrex Corporation

ERCO Worldwide

AGC Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Ercros S.A.

Grasim Industries Limited

Coogee Chemicals Pty Ltd.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL)

Recent Developments:

2026: Olin Corporation expanded chlor-alkali production optimization across North American facilities to strengthen hydrochloric acid supply for water treatment and steel processing customers.

2026: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OxyChem) enhanced its merchant hydrochloric acid distribution network to improve supply reliability for semiconductor and oil & gas industries.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SYNTHETIC & BY-PRODUCT GRADE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand purity-driven procurement trends across regulated and price-sensitive industrial applications globally.

– helps you understand purity-driven procurement trends across regulated and price-sensitive industrial applications globally. STEEL PICKLING & ACID REGENERATION METRICS – helps you evaluate recyclability adoption and sustainability-driven cost reduction trends globally.

– helps you evaluate recyclability adoption and sustainability-driven cost reduction trends globally. OIL WELL ACIDIZING & SHALE EXPLORATION METRICS – helps you analyze well stimulation demand across unconventional resource development globally.

– helps you analyze well stimulation demand across unconventional resource development globally. SEMICONDUCTOR-GRADE ULTRA-HIGH PURITY METRICS – helps you uncover growth in electronic-grade hydrochloric acid adoption for wafer fabrication globally.

– helps you uncover growth in electronic-grade hydrochloric acid adoption for wafer fabrication globally. WATER TREATMENT & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in pH control and ion exchange resin regeneration globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in pH control and ion exchange resin regeneration globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & HYDROCHLORIC ACID EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on production capacity breadth and geographic footprint globally.

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Hydrochloric Acid Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.76 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.03% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Grade (Synthetic, By-product)

• By Form (Solid, Liquid)

• By Application (Steel Pickling, Oil Well Acidizing, Ore Processing, Food Processing, Pool Sanitation, Calcium Chloride, Biodiesel, Others)

• By End-use Industry (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Steel, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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