DigiPlus Foundation channels ArenaPlus prediction contest prize into support for Filipino sports communities

MANILA, Philippines, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began as a friendly prediction contest on the very first episode of ArenaPlus ' All in sa Arena – a social media series that breaks down the biggest stories from international sports leagues featuring expert analysis and interactive challenges with hosts and special guests – ultimately became an opportunity to make a meaningful difference beyond the game.

Following the conclusion of the epic NBA Finals series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, DigiPlus Foundation awarded a total of ₱1.2 million to two organizations dedicated to empowering Filipino athletes and communities through sports: Philippine Sports Association for the Differently Abled (PHILSPADA) and Fairplay For All Foundation.

The donations marked the culmination of the season-long Home Team vs. Away Team prediction challenge featured on All in sa Arena throughout the 2025-26 NBA regular season and playoffs.

Across 50 episodes, the show's hosts (Home Team) and featured guests (Away Team) competed in a season-long prediction contest, making picks on select NBA games. The team with the most correct predictions earned the right to determine which beneficiary would receive DigiPlus Foundation's larger donation.

Led by hosts Boom Gonzales and Apple David, the Home Team emerged victorious with a 33-23 record, securing a ₱1,000,000 donation for PHILSPADA. The Away Team finished with a 30-26 mark, resulting in a ₱200,000 donation for Fairplay For All Foundation.

Representatives from PHILSPADA and Fairplay For All Foundation received ceremonial checks during the milestone 50th episode of All in sa Arena on Sunday, June 14.

"ArenaPlus brings people together through the power of sports, and through DigiPlus' commitment to Entertainment for Good, we are extending that spirit through DigiPlus Foundation's advocacy on Inclusive Empowerment,” said Angela Camins-Wieneke, Executive Director of DigiPlus Foundation.

“By supporting Fairplay For All Foundation and the Philippine Sports Association for the Differently Abled, we hope to help create more opportunities for Filipino youth and para-athletes to be seen, included, and empowered—beyond the game."

For Ethan William, Head of ArenaPlus, the initiative demonstrated how sports can inspire not only fans but also meaningful change in the community.

"The NBA Playoffs gave fans plenty of unforgettable moments, but we're even happier knowing that the excitement generated through All in sa Arena has translated into something meaningful beyond basketball," said William.

"Seeing organizations like PHILSPADA and Fairplay For All Foundation benefit from this initiative reminds us that sports can create a positive impact far beyond the final score."

The donation will help Fairplay For All Foundation expand its growing community sports program by providing allowances to aspiring coaches who mentor children in Payatas, Quezon City.

"Since sobrang lumalaki na po 'yung community namin, dumadami na po 'yung mga batang nai-involve. So malaking tulong po ito kasi gagamitin namin siya para pangbigay allowance sa mga gusto maging coach katulad namin," said Ronalyn Lagata, sports manager of Fairplay For All Foundation.

(Translation: Since our community has been growing, more and more children are getting involved. This donation is a huge help because we will use it to provide allowances for aspiring coaches like us.)

"So instead na mangangalakal sila, magiging coach din sila in a way na mag-e-earn din ng allowance. Ito ang gagamitin namin para ma-sustain ang programa at tulungan ang mga coaches at mga bata na makamit ang goal nila."

(Translation: Instead of making a living by scavenging, they can become coaches and earn an allowance as well. This will help us sustain the program and support both the coaches and the children in achieving their goals.)

PHILSPADA, meanwhile, said the donation will strengthen its grassroots development and education initiatives aimed at helping more persons with disabilities discover opportunities in sports.

"It will be a huge help for us. Our main projects right now are grassroots and education. We want to build awareness, especially in the provinces, so that young people and their parents understand that even if their children have disabilities, they still have the opportunity to make it in sports," said Milette Santiago-Bonoan, Director for Para Sports Development.

"We want them to realize that there is hope. Kasi karamihan sa children with disabilities, especially girls, are kept at home and are not even sent to school. We want them to realize that these children have opportunities."

Bonoan also expressed her gratitude to ArenaPlus and DigiPlus Foundation for supporting PHILSPADA's mission.

"Thank you so much to ArenaPlus and DigiPlus Foundation. This donation will help our youth, our disabled youth, and even our para-athletes hopefully achieve their dreams," she said.

About ArenaPlus

ArenaPlus is the #1 PAGCOR licensed online sportsbook in the Philippines, providing a secure and engaging sports betting and streaming experience. Launched in 2023, ArenaPlus features a wide range of local and international sports.

Press Contact Information:

Fraulein Olavario

Communications Manager, ArenaPlus

fraulein.olavario@digiplus.com.ph