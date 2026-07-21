Smithfield Foods to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results on August 11, 2026

SMITHFIELD, Va., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD), an American food company and an industry leader in value-added packaged meats and fresh pork, today announced that its financial results for the fiscal year 2026 second quarter will be released before market open on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related materials, will be available online at investors.smithfieldfoods.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online at investors.smithfieldfoods.com and by dialing 855-669-9658 (international callers please dial 412-317-0088). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 4970032. The replay will be available until August 18, 2026.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world. For more information, please visit investors.smithfieldfoods.com.

Investor Contact:

Julie MacMedan

Email: ir@smithfield.com

Media Contact:

Ray Atkinson

Email: ratkinson@smithfield.com

Cell: 757.576.1383