ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces New Corporate Responsibility Strategy and Goals

GroForward 2030 focuses on products, practices and people

Initiative outlined in 2026 Corporate Responsibility Report

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, today announced the release of its 2026 Corporate Responsibility Report.

The report, available on the ScottsMiracle-Gro website , memorializes the Company’s progress in 2025 toward its corporate responsibility commitments and demonstrates a shift in its approach to corporate responsibility through 2030, branded as GroForward 2030 and grounded in delivering responsibly produced solutions backed by science and built for real life. GroForward 2030 aims to best serve the Company’s stakeholders while embodying its purpose to GroMoreGood, everywhere.

“GroForward 2030 builds on our history of success in sustainability to create many more opportunities for positive impacts to the benefit of our Company and all those with whom we do business,” said Nate Baxter, president and CEO. “Just as importantly, our reinvigorated approach to corporate responsibility is a reflection of input from our stakeholders and aligns with our multi-year SMG 2.0 growth strategy.”

Baxter noted that the consumer and retail environment are changing, and the Company is adapting through SMG 2.0, whose key elements include:

Innovation to optimize the portfolio, including more products centered on naturals, organics and indoor and outdoor growing.

to optimize the portfolio, including more products centered on naturals, organics and indoor and outdoor growing. Channel expansion, primarily ecommerce but also in expanded retailer partnerships and professional do-it-for-me yard care.

primarily ecommerce but also in expanded retailer partnerships and professional do-it-for-me yard care. Category growth by engaging emerging consumers and broader demographic groups.

by engaging emerging consumers and broader demographic groups. Operational efficiencies and savings to ensure the best-in-class supply chain.





GroForward 2030 builds on SMG 2.0 with goals centered on the core principles of Products you can count on, Practices you can be proud of and People you grow with.

GroForward 2030 Goals

Products You Can Count On

Designing for Sustainability: 100% of new products introduced will align with at least one defined sustainability criterion mapped directly to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 3, 12 and 15).

Consumer Experience: Increase the percentage of the ScottsMiracle-Gro product catalog with an average consumer star rating of 4.0 or higher by 25% from the fiscal 2025 baseline.





Practices You Can Be Proud Of

Climate and Energy Efficiency: Reduce total absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by fiscal 2030 from a fiscal 2024 baseline.

Environmental Stewardship: Drive a 10% reduction in purchased water intensity across all operated facilities against a fiscal 2024 baseline to build operational resource efficiency.





People You Grow With

Supporting Communities: Achieve a 50% associate participation rate in the Company’s Give Back to Gro volunteer time off program.

Biodiversity Investment: Support the protection, management or restoration of at least 3,000 acres of natural habitat through biodiversity-related grants and partnerships.

Community Impact: Invest $10 million to improve communities through strategic partnerships and charitable contributions.





Among milestones achieved in 2025 and recognized in the report:

Product Innovation: 50% sales growth of Miracle-Gro Organics, the successful revival of the O.M. Scott & Sons heritage brand with 100% curbside-recyclable packaging and targeted pest-control technology, such as the new Ortho Mosquito Kill & Prevent product.

Eco-Efficiency and Sourcing: Manufacturing of growing media within 150 miles of point-of-sale destinations to lower fuel use and source locally, 40% reduction in energy usage for compressed air in the Marysville fertilizer plant and diversion of 344,445 pounds of plastic waste diverted from landfills through the Trex recycling partnership.

Associate Well-Being: Launch of Lyra Health mental wellness platform and earning the Human Rights Campaign's Equality 100 Leader title for the fourth consecutive year.

Community Impact: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation distributing $1.96 million in grants, and Marysville campus associate gardens donating over 6,700 pounds of fresh produce to local Ohio food banks.





About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.3 billion in sales, the Company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

For media inquiries:

Tom Matthews

Chief Communications Officer

tom.matthews@scotts.com

(937) 844-3864

For investor inquiries:

Brad Chelton

Vice President

Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations

brad.chelton@scotts.com

(937) 309-2503