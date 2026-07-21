Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

 | Source: Vicor Corporation Vicor Corporation

Andover, MA, USA

ANDOVER, Mass., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. These results will be discussed at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.

Product and royalty revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 totaled $143.4 million, a 26.9% sequential increase from $113.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $141.0 million from product revenues, royalty revenues and a patent litigation settlement of $45.0 million for the corresponding period a year ago.

Gross margin increased sequentially to $83.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $62.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, and decreased from $92.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 58.0% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 55.2% for the first quarter of 2026. Gross margin decreased from 65.3% for the corresponding period a year ago which included the aforementioned $45.0 million patent litigation settlement. Operating expenses increased sequentially to $48.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $45.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, and increased from $46.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago.

Net income for the second quarter was $49.8 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026 and net income of $41.2 million or $0.91 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago.

Cash flow from operations totaled $34.0 million for the second quarter, compared to cash flow used for operations of $(3.9) million in the first quarter of 2026, which included the impact of a $28.6 million payment of an award for past litigation, and cash flow from operations of $65.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago. Capital expenditures for the second quarter totaled $11.2 million, compared to $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $6.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2026 increased 12.2% sequentially to approximately $453.6 million compared to approximately $404.2 million as of March 31, 2026.

Backlog for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 totaled $380 million, a 26% sequential increase from $301 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026, and increased 145% from $155 million for the corresponding period a year ago.

Commenting on second quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Rising demand across high-performance compute, automatic test equipment, and industrial, aerospace and defense applications is absorbing increased capacity within our first ChiP fab. As we get closer to full capacity utilization, we are taking steps toward a second fab for high current density 2nd Gen VPD ChiPs.

AI OEMs and Hyper-scalers are at a loss dealing with the current density and PDN limitations of 1st Gen. VPD systems. The industry’s fixation with PoL regulators (replacing VRs, operating from 12V or 6V, with IVRs, operating from 1.8V) merely trades off one handicap (low current density) for another (low current gain). Feeding IVRs with a current multiplier is an incremental opportunity for Vicor.

With its 2nd Gen VPD IP, Vicor is uniquely equipped to overcome the power system challenges standing in the way of future advances in TPUs, GPUs and Wafer Scale Engines.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at www.vicorpower.com.

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to register with Notified, the service provider hosting the conference call. Those registering on Notified’s website will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Registration may be completed at any time prior to 8:00 a.m. on July 21, 2026. For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software. For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.
  
For further information contact:

James F. Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer
Office: (978) 470-2900
Email: invrel@vicorpower.com

VICOR CORPORATION      
       
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS   
(Thousands except for per share amounts)      
       
 QUARTER ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
        
 JUN 30, JUN 30, JUN 30, JUN 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
        
        
Product revenue$112,926  $85,693 $210,930  $168,899
Royalty revenue 30,426   10,353  45,391   21,115
Total net revenues 143,352   96,046  256,321   190,014
Patent litigation settlement -   45,000  -   45,000
Total net revenues and patent litigation settlement 143,352   141,046  256,321   235,014
Cost of product revenues 60,232   48,918  110,835   98,521
Gross margin 83,120   92,128  145,486   136,493
 
Operating expenses:       
Selling, general and administrative 27,601   27,952  50,793   53,089
Research and development 20,641   18,791  42,931   38,168
Total operating expenses 48,242   46,743  93,724   91,257
        
Income from operations 34,878   45,385  51,762   45,236
        
Other income (expense), net 4,045   3,657  7,564   6,791
        
Income before income taxes 38,923   49,042  59,326   52,027
        
Less: (Benefit) provision for income taxes (10,863)  7,842  (11,136)  8,266
        
Consolidated net income 49,786   41,200  70,462   43,761
        
Less: Net income attributable to       
noncontrolling interest 14   8  26   30
        
Net income attributable to       
Vicor Corporation$49,772  $41,192 $70,436  $43,731
        
        
Net income per share attributable       
to Vicor Corporation:       
Basic$1.08  $0.92 $1.54  $0.97
Diluted$1.04  $0.91 $1.48  $0.97
        
Shares outstanding:       
Basic 45,936   45,007  45,703   45,112
Diluted 47,708   45,077  47,481   45,286
 


VICOR CORPORATION   
    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET  
(Thousands)   
    
 JUN 30, DEC 31,
  2026   2025 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets   
    
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$453,582  $402,805 
Accounts receivable, net 78,929   60,716 
Inventories 104,489   91,340 
Other current assets 33,346   32,502 
Total current assets 670,346   587,363 
    
Long-term deferred tax assets 38,746   27,463 
Long-term investment, net 2,525   2,462 
Property, plant and equipment, net 162,536   147,690 
Other assets 20,009   20,853 
    
Total assets$894,162  $785,831 
    
Liabilities and Equity   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$20,415  $12,290 
Accrued compensation and benefits 15,321   12,031 
Accrued expenses 7,662   3,691 
Accrued litigation -   28,275 
Sales allowances 4,414   3,136 
Short-term lease liabilities 1,767   1,568 
Income taxes payable 141   904 
Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments 875   3,426 
    
Total current liabilities 50,595   65,321 
    
Long-term income taxes payable 3,132   3,086 
Long-term lease liabilities 5,841   5,608 
Total liabilities 59,568   74,015 
    
Equity:   
Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:   
Capital stock 472,396   462,805 
Retained earnings 491,795   421,359 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,733)  (1,672)
Treasury stock (128,139)  (170,935)
Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity 834,319   711,557 
Noncontrolling interest 275   259 
Total equity 834,594   711,816 
    
Total liabilities and equity$894,162  $785,831 
 



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