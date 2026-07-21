HAECO and Woodward Establish Elite-Level Agreement to Support Global CFM International LEAP Engine Fleet

FORT COLLINS, Colo. and HONG KONG, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAECO, a leading global Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services provider, and Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD), a world leader in aerospace and industrial controls, have signed an Elite Licensed Repair Service Facility (LRSF) agreement, establishing a long-term strategic partnership to support Woodward components on the CFM International* LEAP‑1A, LEAP‑1B, and LEAP‑1C engines.



Under the terms of the Elite LRSF agreement, HAECO is authorized to deliver a full suite of MRO services for Woodward’s entire product portfolio of fuel control, engine actuation, and air management systems supporting the CFM LEAP engine family.



This agreement positions HAECO within Woodward’s Elite LRSF network and marks a significant milestone in expanding OEM-aligned component support for the rapidly growing fleet. By joining this network, HAECO strengthens its capability to serve customers with OEM-authorized repair solutions, ensuring consistent quality and seamless service delivery across regions.



The agreement also reinforces HAECO’s role as a leading support hub in Asia-Pacific and mainland China for engine component services. Leveraging its established footprint in Hong Kong and Xiamen, HAECO will provide localized, OEM-approved repair capabilities closer to operators in a region representing the fastest-growing share of the global CFM LEAP fleet. The inclusion of CFM LEAP‑1C further reflects Woodward’s and HAECO’s shared commitment to supporting the continued growth of China’s aviation industry.



For airline operators, this agreement enhances access to OEM-approved repair solutions for critical engine system components, delivering market-leading turnaround times and optimized fleet availability. It also underscores both companies’ commitment to investing in advanced capabilities, technical alignment, and lifecycle support to ensure consistent, high-quality service as the global fleet continues to expand.



George Edmunds, Group Director of Component and Engine Services at HAECO, said, “This agreement marks a significant milestone in HAECO’s expansion into CFM International LEAP engine component support. Being selected as one of Woodward’s Elite Licensed Repair Service Facilities reinforces our position as a trusted provider within the global MRO network and strengthens our role as a leading support hub in Asia-Pacific and mainland China for this generation of engine services, while positioning us to support airline customers across the global CFM International LEAP fleet through Woodward’s Elite LRSF network. We are committed to delivering OEM-aligned, best-in-class repair solutions that enhance operational reliability, reduce turnaround times, and support our customers as the CFM International LEAP fleet continues its rapid global expansion.”



“HAECO is a trusted partner with strong regional capabilities across Asia-Pacific and mainland China,” said John DiSilvestro, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Service for Woodward. “The execution of the Elite LRSF agreement with HAECO expands our global support network and strengthens the availability of reliable, high-quality repair solutions for Woodward components on CFM International LEAP engines. As the global fleet continues to grow, agreements such as this are essential to ensuring seamless service delivery, improved asset availability, and long-term customer support.”

*CFM International is a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.



About HAECO Group

HAECO Group is one of the world’s leading aircraft engineering and maintenance service providers. We provide a comprehensive range of solutions encompassing airframe services, line services, component overhaul, aerostructure repairs, landing gear services, engine services, global engine support, parts manufacturing and technical training. HAECO Group comprises 14 operating companies, employing around 15,000 staff in Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, Europe and the Americas. Learn more at www.haeco.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X or WeChat for the latest updates.



About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion, and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.



About Woodward’s Licensed Repair Services Facility Program (LRSF)

Woodward’s LRSF program provides Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) stations with licenses and technology packages to perform MRO services on Woodward engine components and systems on CFM International LEAP fleet engines. MRO service providers are rigorously evaluated for their capabilities and are selected to join the LRSF network based on their technical expertise and historical performance.

Media contacts:

HAECO Group:

Corporate Communications

Email: corpcomm@haeco.com



For Woodward:

Jennifer Regina

Woodward Communications

+1 970 559 8840

jennifer.regina@woodward.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d25cb144-399f-4809-b40d-b57635a0c638