Muslim Literary Festival returns to Toronto for its third year, offering a full day of talent development and industry networking

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a resounding success and consecutive sold out events, the Muslim Literary Festival is set to return to Toronto Saturday August 8, 2026 for its third year. Canada’s only literary festival for Muslim writers connects upcoming talent often underrepresented in mainstream publishing with Canadian editors, publishers, and literary agents. This year’s theme, “Humans at Heart: Stories that Beat as One”, focuses on shared humanity and how personal experiences can shape universal stories.

Tickets to the Muslim Literary Festival are on sale now until July 24th, with the event offering a full day of industry engagement and career development. Since the festival’s launch in 2024, several participants have gone on to publish books, magazine features, and literary anthologies, highlighting the event’s support for emerging Muslim voices in Canadian publishing.

"Stories have the power to shape how we see the world, to challenge assumptions, and to remind us of our shared humanity,” says Narjis Sheikh, MLF Founder and Executive Director. “At a time when Muslim communities are too often spoken about instead of listened to, MLF creates space for writers to tell their own stories in their own words."

Date: Saturday August 8, 2026

Location: Centennial College Event Centre (941 Progress Ave, Scarborough, ON)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm



Keynote: “Navigating Creative Practices Through Grief” with Zeina Sleiman

Zeina Sleiman is a writer and academic based out of Treaty 6 territory in Edmonton. Her debut fiction Where the Jasmine Blooms is a finalist for the Forest of Reading Evergreen Award. Her story My Father’s Soil was a finalist for the CBC Short Story Prize and she was named among 22 Canadian writers to watch by CBC Books in 2025. Her second novel is scheduled for release in Spring 2027.

Discussion: “Writing and Publishing with a Political Identity” with Alaa Al-Barkawi (moderated by Javheria Ibrahim)

Alaa Al-Barkawi is a first-generation Iraqi American Shia Muslim writer, co-runner of QuillersSWANA, and author of the debut novel In the Country I Love.



Workshop: “Developing Your Craft and Pathway in Poetry” with Furqan Mohamed

Furqan Mohamed is a Toronto-based writer, educator, arts worker, and curator whose work explores poetry, culture, labour justice, and knowledge-sharing.

Workshop: “Branding Marketing and Promotion in Publishing” with Sarah Mughal Rana

Sarah Mughal Rana is an Instant Sunday Times and USA Today bestselling Canadian author of Dawn of the Firebird and Hope Ablaze.



Industry one-on-ones: Whether writers are ready to pitch their stories or have questions about publishing, attendees can choose to add a meeting with literary agents and acquiring editors to their tickets. Industry experts will attend from HarperCollins Canada, Penguin Random House Canada Simon & Schuster Canada, CookeMcDermid Literary Management, P.S. Literary Agency and more.



2025 MLF Highlight Video: https://youtu.be/VCNEdLnWQVc?si=IVj_arLNUPkU4dhG



Media are requested to RSVP to attend. Please contact: hannahh@muslimliteraryfestival.com

ABOUT:

Muslim Literary Festival (MLF) strives to connect Muslim writers with education, resources, and opportunities. The festival also serves as a vital bridge for Canadian publishing professionals seeking to engage meaningfully with Muslim authors and audiences.

This year’s festival is made possible with support of Inspirit Foundation and Canada Summer Jobs, as well as sponsors, Simon & Schuster Canada, CookeMcDermid Literary Management, ECW Press, Studio Rooh, and Sabiqoun Books (also our onsite bookstore partner).