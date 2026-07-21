Denodo Honors Outstanding Customer Implementations Across 10 Key Industry Verticals

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denodo , the AI data layer company, announced the winners of the Denodo Circle of Champions program in North America. This prestigious recognition celebrates marquee customers who have demonstrated extraordinary success using Denodo to solve complex data challenges, accelerate digital transformation, and unlock significant business value within their respective industry verticals.

Designed to spotlight trail-blazing organizations, the Champions program evaluated hundreds of customers with a presence in North America. The winners were selected by Denodo technical experts and business leaders based on their proven business impact, innovation, and technical excellence.

Some of the North America Denodo Circle of Champions winners include:

Energy: Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Professional Services: Perkins Coie

Perkins Coie Technology: Flex

Flex Telecommunications: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Utilities: Oncor Electric Delivery



Other industry winners include a top-tier global investment bank, a top 10 U.S. health insurer, a leading global Fortune 500 life sciences player, a major U.S. federal agency, and a multi-billion dollar global industrial firm.

“We envision a world in which organizations have the full agency to innovate without restraint,” said Dr. Ángel Viña, CEO and founder of Denodo. “Our North America Denodo Circle of Champions showcases how forward-thinking organizations are using Denodo to enact transformational change in the AI era. My heartfelt congratulations to each of these ten winners.”

“We value our strong partnership with Denodo and are honored by this recognition. Together, we’ve built a scalable data foundation that enables efficient integration, governance, and real-time insights across our global operations,” said Abhijeet Bhandare, chief information officer at Flex.

The Denodo Platform is empowering these organizations to successfully adopt agentic AI by solving the toughest data and context challenges. By enabling real-time access to AI-ready data with active context, the winners are driving rapid transformation to support powerful modern use cases.

To learn more about how industry leaders are leveraging Denodo, please visit denodo.com/customers .

About Denodo

Denodo is the AI data layer company. The award-winning Denodo Platform powers trustworthy agents and applications, transforming enterprise data into reliable insights for analytics and self-service. Organizations worldwide deploy Denodo alongside their data lakehouses to deliver AI-ready, business-ready data in a fraction of the time — achieving up to 4x faster time to insight, 345% ROI, and 10x better performance. For more information, visit denodo.com .

Media Contacts

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