OpenFX to Offer NGOs Cross-Border FX at Cost

LONDON, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenFX, the real-time cross-border money movement platform, announced today that it will offer its cross-border FX and settlement services to humanitarian and development organizations at cost. On qualifying NGO flows, OpenFX will charge only the structural costs of executing a transfer and will take no markup of its own. NGO flows are the first category in a broader at-cost program the company will expand over time.

Humanitarian and development organizations routinely move money through the most expensive payment corridors in the world. Aid flows are concentrated in fragile-currency markets where liquidity is thin, spreads are wide, and transfers pass through multiple intermediaries before reaching local accounts. Because these flows are driven by crises rather than schedules, they are difficult to plan and cannot be shopped around, conditions that have historically supported significant carrier markups. A humanitarian transfer into a hard corridor can cost as much as 5 percent today, meaning $1 million lost on a $20 million relief flow before it reaches the intended recipients.

Under the new policy, OpenFX will only charge only the unavoidable costs of moving money, taking no margin on top.

"Aid money gets some of the worst prices in the world for one reason: it cannot shop around," said Prabhakar Reddy, founder and CEO of OpenFX. "A famine does not wait for three quotes, and the industry prices accordingly. We will not. On NGO flows we charge what a transfer costs, shown line by line, and take nothing on top. Every dollar taken along the way is a dollar that never becomes a food shipment or a well. Moving money through hard corridors efficiently is what we built this company to do. Removing our markup was the easiest decision we have made."

The at-cost program applies to flows from registered humanitarian and development nonprofit organizations. Eligible organizations can apply at openfx.com/impact . Verification takes days, not weeks.

OpenFX's platform settles transactions across more than 40 currency pairs, with the majority completing in under an hour, and operates continuously, including weekends and holidays, when traditional settlement systems are closed.

About OpenFX

OpenFX is building the financial market infrastructure for the modern economy through its real-time cross-border money movement platform and settlement network. By combining stablecoin rails with innovative last-mile liquidity sourcing models, OpenFX enables near-instant FX settlements across borders, making money transfers 99 percent faster, up to 90 percent cheaper, and available 24/7/365. Founded in 2024 by serial entrepreneur Prabhakar Reddy, former co-founder of FalconX, the company has grown to a global team operating across the U.S., UK, UAE and India. OpenFX's platform supports more than 40 trading pairs and serves established fintech companies, neobanks, remittance providers and global payroll platforms. Learn more at www.openfx.com .

Press Kit: https://brandfetch.com/openfx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83f6bee3-ea69-467c-a351-b72f2ef9b632