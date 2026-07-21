Aebi Schmidt Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share and will announce second quarter 2026 earnings on August 13, 2026

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ: AEBI) (“Aebi Schmidt Group” or the “Company”), a world-class specialty vehicles leader, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, and the Company will hold its second quarter 2026 earnings call and webcast on August 13, 2026.
Declaration of Quarterly Dividend
The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock (CUSIP: H00501108). The dividend is payable on September 24, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2026.
The payment source for the dividend is Switzerland. Under Swiss law, the dividend is a return of capital, fully paid out of reserves from capital contributions and therefore tax free for Swiss shareholders. For all non-Swiss shareholders, the dividend is a return of capital or non-U.S. source income.
Earnings Announcement
The Company will announce its second quarter 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, August 13, 2026, and host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30am Eastern Time the same day.
Investors and analysts can access the conference call and webcast, including conference call materials, at https://www.aebi-schmidt.com/investors, or directly through:
- https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zezjzoxj/ for the webcast, and
- https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI503275d72b6241de9941e252348e9fe9 for the live conference call with the ability to ask questions during the Q&A.
|Media contact
Tina Fischer, Corporate Communication
media@aebi-schmidt.com
Phone: +41 44 308 58 48
Investor Contact
Simone Grancini, Director Investor Relations
investor.relations@aebi-schmidt.com
Phone: +41 44 308 58 77
|Further information
https://www.aebi-schmidt.com
https://www.youtube.com/user/AebiSchmidtGroup
https://media.aebi-schmidt.com (pictures, logos)
About Aebi Schmidt Group
Aebi Schmidt Group (NASDAQ: AEBI) is a world-class specialty vehicles leader, positioned to accelerate growth and drive exceptional value. The Company is headquartered in Switzerland, employs approximately 6,000 employees, and operates production facilities and service and upfit centers across Europe and North America.