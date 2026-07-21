Kraig Biocraft Laboratories CEO Kim Thompson Featured in Just Style, a Leading Global Apparel Industry Trade Publication

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that CEO and Founder Kim Thompson is featured in an in-depth interview published by Just Style, a leading global trade publication serving the apparel sourcing and textile manufacturing industry. The interview highlights Kraig Labs' rapid production scale-up, its plug-and-play commercialization strategy, and Thompson's vision for a biology-enabled future of textile innovation.

Just Style reaches brand executives, sourcing directors, materials innovators, and supply chain decision-makers across the global apparel industry. Coverage in this publication places Kraig Labs directly in front of the commercial partners most relevant to the Company's near-term commercialization objectives.

In the interview, Thompson described Kraig Labs' production trajectory in clear, measurable terms. He traced the Company's output from single grams to kilograms, then hundreds of kilograms, and, most recently, to 2.5 metric tons of recombinant spider silk cocoon early this summer. He also outlined the Company's next target.

"We set a target for ourselves of 10 metric tonnes of recombinant spider silk cocoon a month," Thompson told Just Style. "To achieve that this year, in 2026 and maybe within the next 60 days."

Thompson addressed one of the most important strategic advantages of Kraig Labs' production model, its compatibility with the global silk industry's existing infrastructure.

"When I designed this system, it was designed originally to be plug and play," Thompson said. "We create a transgenic silkworm that is virtually identical in every way except the silk it produces from a mundane silk farm."

That plug-and-play design is central to Kraig Labs' commercialization strategy. The Company is not asking the textile industry to rebuild its supply chain. It is offering a material that works within the infrastructure already in place, infrastructure that Thompson noted already produces more than 150,000 metric tons of silk annually.

On market positioning, Thompson was direct. Recombinant spider silk is not a commodity fiber. It is a premium, rare, natural material, unlike anything currently available in the industry.

"In the near term, I think that in high fashion, where the customer is not looking for either disposable fashion, but for true quality and something truly unique and rare, made by nature," Thompson told Just Style.

The interview also explored the broader vision underpinning Kraig Labs' long-term strategy. Thompson described a future in which the next generation of textile materials is not engineered in chemical plants but grown on farms, designed in laboratories, and produced through agricultural systems already woven into global supply chains.

Kraig Labs believes this growing recognition from respected global trade publications reflects the Company's emergence as a serious commercial force in advanced materials. It reinforces the Company's position at the forefront of recombinant spider silk commercialization and signals expanding awareness among the brand partners and supply chain leaders the Company is actively engaging.

The full interview is available on Just Style's website at https://www.just-style.com/interviews/kraig-labs-can-biology-enabled-farming-reshape-fashion-materials/?cf-view

The Company leadership in biomaterials was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of our work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026.

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495