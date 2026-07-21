FUGA Glacier Extreme Gongga 100 in China returns for 2026





Trailrunner during FUGA Glacier Extreme Gongga 100. Credit: Letour Sports

GUANGZHOU, China, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second FUGA Glacier Extreme Gongga 100 by Kailas FUGA and Letour Sports will be held from 25-27 September, 2026 offering a trail race in one of the world’s most extreme locations. Starting from the foot of 7556m Mount Gongga on Sichuan Province’s Tibetan Plateau in China, this harsh yet spectacular course includes the ice and rocks of the Hailuogou Glacier, pine forests, and alpine meadows with grazing horses and cattle. With a new course for 2026, the enhanced route rises to 4,200m for the 100k and 60k routes creating a challenging experience for athletes. As one of the toughest races in the world, this adventure race expects to attract overseas runners as part of a plan positioning the country as an attractive destination for athletes.

For the second edition, 3000 runners will participate across three categories: Extreme Glacier Odyssey 100k, Icecap Chaser 60k, and Trail Blazer 40k. Organised by Letour Sports together with Kailas FUGA, the FUGA Glacier Extreme Challenge Gongga 100 has been carefully designed, working closely with the local government and community. This trail race offers unique access to a usually closed, extreme environment realising the sport’s potential to create economic boosts in remote communities through tourism.

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN explained “Within the international trail running community there is increasing interest in experiencing China’s mountains. This year we will welcome several elite trail runners including members of Kailas FUGA Team, FUGA Mountain Club and other athletes keen to try this high-altitude, challenging and unusual race.”

Letour General Manager and FUGA Glacier Extreme Gongga 100 Race Director YANG Long said “It is our mission to create safe, enjoyable yet challenging races for runners of all levels and this is one of over 100 races that we organise. The FUGA Glacier Extreme Challenge Gongga 100 is unique because of the humid yet high-altitude climate and tough terrain so we require athletes to wear helmets whilst on the glacier. We will have specially trained rescue teams to support as athletes enjoy spectacular views of the snow-covered mountains and local villages.”

In 2025 the race attracted runners from seven different countries.

Registration is now open: https://www.letoursports.net/gongga-100

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6ff7de4-f82a-4da8-938f-3532dbcdd286