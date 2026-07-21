American Battery Materials Announces Anticipated Uplisting to the NYSE American Stock Exchange

GREENWICH, Conn., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Materials Inc. (OTC: BLTH) (“ABM” or the “Company”), an environmentally responsible minerals exploration and development company focused on direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and production of other critical minerals, announced today that its shares of common stock and warrants are expected to be approved for listing on the NYSE American LLC stock exchange (“NYSE American”). The Company expects that its common stock will begin trading on the NYSE American under the symbol “BLTH” and its warrants under the symbol “BLTH WS” at the opening of trading on or about July 24, 2026, subject to final authorization of the Company’s listing application and continued compliance with the exchange rules.

The Company expects its shares of common stock will continue to be quoted on the OTC Markets’ OTCID Market until the close of the market on or about July 23, 2026. Upon effectiveness of the Company’s Registration Statement and listing on the NYSE American, quotation of the common stock on the OTCID will terminate. Stockholders of the Company do not need to take any action prior to the listing of the Company’s shares on the NYSE American.



About American Battery Materials, Inc.

American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTC: BLTH) is a U.S.-based environmentally responsible critical minerals extraction company focused on direct lithium extraction (DLE), as well as production of other minerals for refining, processing and distribution to support the country’s urgent critical minerals need to bolster long-term energy transition and the electrification of the U.S. domestic and global economy. For more information, visit www.americanbatterymaterials.com.

To receive ABM’s company updates via email, visit the Contact page of our website, www.americanbatterymaterials.com/contact.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding the Company, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Words such as “believe,” “goal,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “target” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company’s current Registration Statement on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov, as well as subsequent SEC filings.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.