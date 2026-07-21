Fiber Optic Connectors Market Size to Worth USD 9.42 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiber Optic Connectors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Fiber Optic Connectors Market was worth USD 5.62 Billion in 2025 and is projected to be USD 9.42 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.30% during 2026–2035.”

Growing High-Speed Data Transmission and Digital Infrastructure Investments Continue to Drive Fiber Optic Connectors Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of cloud computing, streaming capabilities, corporate networking, artificial intelligence applications, and new-age telecommunications continues to boost the need for fiber optic connectors globally. With governments and corporations expanding the existing broadband infrastructure to build data centers of immense capacity, smart cities, automated vehicles, and the Industrial Internet of Things, the need for reliable, high-speed optical connection systems is only increasing. Companies have directed significant resources towards developing robust, standardized and energy-efficient connector technologies suited to cope with futuristic 5G communications, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and sustainable digital transformation projects.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Amphenol Corporation

Corning Incorporated

TE Connectivity Ltd.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Molex LLC

Belden Inc.

Prysmian Group

Nexans S.A.

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Optical Cable Corporation

Diamond SA

Senko Advanced Components, Inc.

US Conec Ltd.

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Radiall SA

Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Broadcom Inc.

Fiber Optic Connectors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.62 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 9.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.30% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Connector Type (LC, SC, ST, MPO/MTP, and Others)

• by Application (Telecommunications, Data Centers, Military & Aerospace, and Healthcare)

• by End-Use (IT & Telecommunications, Enterprise, Government & Defense, and Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Connector Type

The LC connector section led the Fiber Optic Connectors Market in 2025, contributing nearly 36.17% to total market revenues due to its compactness, reliability, and compatibility with different telecommunications and data center infrastructures. The MPO/MTP connectors would grow the fastest during the forecast period owing to the increased build-up of hyperscale data centers and demand for AI-ready infrastructure.

By Application

The Telecommunications segment comprised approximately 38% of the total revenue of the market in 2025 supported by continuous progression of fiber-to-the-home deployments and growth of 5G backhaul and fronthaul infrastructure worldwide. The Data Centers segment is predicted to grow fastest throughout the upcoming period greatly due to the growing market demand towards cloud computing as well as growing share of AI workloads, digitization of enterprises and hyper-scale data center investments.

By End-Use

The IT & Telecommunications sector generated approximately 35% of the overall revenue in the industry in 2025, as companies kept on investing in broadband infrastructure, enterprise networking, and digital connectivity. The Government & Defense segment is likely to show the highest growth rate in the forecast period, due to an increase in military modernization projects, aerospace applications, and the need for reliable fiber optic networking that can operate in extreme conditions.

Regional Insights

North America led the market of fiber optic connectors in 2025 as a result of large investments in telecom infrastructure and broadband developments especially in the United States which accounts for almost 80% of revenues coming from major telecom providers, cloud service companies, and fiber optic component manufacturers in North America.

At the same time, the fastest growth is expected in the Asia Pacific region due to the rapid increase of telecom infrastructure, commercial rollout of fiber broadband, increased data center construction, and the introduction of 5G in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region is expected to enjoy long-term growth driven by technologically advanced investments being made in the area of digital connectivity.

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Recent Developments:

2024: Amphenol Corporation expanded its fiber optic connector manufacturing capacity to support accelerating 5G backhaul and fronthaul infrastructure demand across North American and European telecommunications markets.

Amphenol Corporation expanded its fiber optic connector manufacturing capacity to support accelerating 5G backhaul and fronthaul infrastructure demand across North American and European telecommunications markets. 2024: Corning Incorporated advanced its research and development program to improve signal integrity and durability for fiber optic connectors deployed in outdoor and industrial environments exposed to moisture and temperature extremes.

Corning Incorporated advanced its research and development program to improve signal integrity and durability for fiber optic connectors deployed in outdoor and industrial environments exposed to moisture and temperature extremes. 2023: Sterlite Technologies Limited restored full manufacturing capacity across its fiber optic component facilities in China, India, and Italy following earlier pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.

Exclusive Sections of the Fiber Optic Connectors Market Report (The USPs):

OPTICAL NETWORKING & DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into fiber broadband deployment, 5G backhaul and fronthaul infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, cloud computing, enterprise networking, Industrial IoT, and global digital transformation initiatives.

– Provides comprehensive insights into fiber broadband deployment, 5G backhaul and fronthaul infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, cloud computing, enterprise networking, Industrial IoT, and global digital transformation initiatives. FIBER OPTIC CONNECTOR TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across LC, MPO/MTP, SC, ST, FC, and next-generation fiber optic connector technologies, focusing on connector durability, signal integrity, high-density optical networking, and multi-vendor compatibility.

– Evaluates innovations across LC, MPO/MTP, SC, ST, FC, and next-generation fiber optic connector technologies, focusing on connector durability, signal integrity, high-density optical networking, and multi-vendor compatibility. DATA CENTERS, 5G & SMART CONNECTIVITY MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across hyperscale cloud facilities, AI-ready data centers, smart cities, connected vehicles, Industrial IoT, broadband expansion, and intelligent optical communication infrastructure.

– Assesses growth opportunities across hyperscale cloud facilities, AI-ready data centers, smart cities, connected vehicles, Industrial IoT, broadband expansion, and intelligent optical communication infrastructure. TELECOMMUNICATIONS, DEFENSE & ENTERPRISE DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of fiber optic connector adoption across telecommunications, enterprise networking, healthcare, aerospace, defense, industrial automation, and high-performance computing applications.

– Delivers detailed analysis of fiber optic connector adoption across telecommunications, enterprise networking, healthcare, aerospace, defense, industrial automation, and high-performance computing applications. NEXT-GENERATION OPTICAL CONNECTIVITY & SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT – Examines emerging opportunities across energy-efficient fiber optic technologies, high-density optical connectivity, smart infrastructure, intelligent networking platforms, and environmentally sustainable broadband deployment.

– Examines emerging opportunities across energy-efficient fiber optic technologies, high-density optical connectivity, smart infrastructure, intelligent networking platforms, and environmentally sustainable broadband deployment. FUTURE FIBER OPTIC CONNECTORS MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in high-speed optical networking, AI-enabled communications infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, broadband expansion, advanced connector standardization, next-generation telecommunications, and semiconductor-enabled optical connectivity shaping the market through 2035.

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