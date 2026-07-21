United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

Strong Loan Growth, Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Margin Expansion, and Focus on Core Banking Business Drive Quarterly Results

 | Source: United Community Banks, Inc. United Community Banks, Inc.

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with strong spread income driven by 6.8% annualized loan growth and margin expansion for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “Our second quarter results reflect strong loan growth and a strategic emphasis on our core banking business. Our loan portfolio grew $332 million in the second quarter, an annualized rate of 6.8%, reflecting the demographic strength of our geographic footprint and the diligence of our bankers. Excluding the sale of our Navitas equipment finance business, which is expected to close in the third quarter, per a previously announced agreement, we had over $1 billion in loan production and grew loans 6.4%, annualized. We further widened our net interest margin, which is up for the sixth consecutive quarter, while maintaining our focus on disciplined relationship pricing.”

Harton continued, “We’ve recently announced the acquisition of Peach State Bank and the sale of Navitas, two strategic actions that I’m confident will be catalysts to the opportunities United has to expand and deepen relationships in the Southeast, one of the best footprints in banking. These transactions strengthen our ability to focus on our core business and position us for greater long-term success.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • EPS of $0.95 was up $0.32 on a GAAP basis compared to second quarter of 2025, and EPS of $0.71 was up $0.05, or 8%, on an operating basis compared to second quarter of 2025.
    • GAAP EPS included a $38.5 million pre-tax provision release resulting from the reclassification of Navitas equipment finance loans to held-for-sale in the second quarter, pursuant to a previously announced agreement, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.
  • Net income of $115.6 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $119.4 million, up $36.9 million and $7.0 million, respectively, from a year ago.
  • Total revenue of $279.3 million improved $19.0 million, or 7%, from a year ago.
  • Net interest margin of 3.68% increased by 18 basis points from a year ago and 3 basis points from the first quarter of 2026. The improvement from a year ago results from a lower cost of funds and improving asset mix.
  • Provision for credit losses was a negative $29.8 million, reflecting the $38.5 million release of the allowance on the Navitas loans that were reclassified to held-for-sale.
    • Excluding the release, the provision was $8.7 million, down $3.1 million from a year ago and $2.2 million from the first quarter.
    • Allowance for credit losses coverage was 1.04% of total loans; net charge-offs were $7.9 million, or 0.16% of average loans, annualized. Second quarter net charge-offs include $3.7 million on the Navitas portfolio.
  • Noninterest expense was up $2.6 million on a GAAP basis and up $7.4 million on an operating basis compared to the first quarter.
    • Included in noninterest expense is a settlement payment to the State of California to obtain a lender’s license for Navitas. Navitas previously held a California lender’s license; however, after being acquired by United, Navitas believed that, as a bank subsidiary, they were no longer required to hold a license. The matter has been closed and license obtained. United incurred a $4.5 million expense in the second quarter, representing a payment to the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) and our associated legal fees.
  • Efficiency ratio of 57.0% on a GAAP basis, or 56.7% on an operating basis, up slightly from a year ago and first quarter mostly due to the Navitas California license settlement.
  • Loan growth of $332 million, or 6.8% annualized, from the first quarter.
  • Customer deposits were down $295 million from the first quarter, mostly due to seasonal public funds outflows.
  • Return on assets was 1.63% on a GAAP basis and 1.22% on an operating basis.
  • Return on common equity and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis were 12.6% and 13.0%, respectively.
  • Maintained strong capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 of 13.5%.
  • Quarterly common dividend of $0.25 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year over year.

Conference Call
United will hold a conference call on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10209320/1040bcbbd98. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
  2026   2025  Second Quarter
2026 - 2025
Change
 For the Six Months Ended June 30, YTD 2026 - 2025 Change
 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		   2026   2025  
INCOME SUMMARY                 
Interest revenue$344,371  $333,961  $346,367  $353,850  $347,365    $678,332  $682,722   
Interest expense 103,471   101,197   108,441   120,221   121,834     204,668   245,170   
Net interest revenue 240,900   232,764   237,926   233,629   225,531  7%  473,664   437,552  8%
Noninterest income 38,380   43,746   40,462   43,219   34,708  11   82,126   70,364  17 
Total revenue 279,280   276,510   278,388   276,848   260,239  7   555,790   507,916  9 
Provision for credit losses (29,803)  10,853   13,662   7,907   11,818  n/m   (18,950)  27,237  n/m 
Noninterest expense 159,915   157,302   152,048   150,868   147,919  8   317,217   289,018  10 
Income before income tax expense 149,168   108,355   112,678   118,073   100,502  48   257,523   191,661  34 
Income tax expense 33,530   24,066   26,223   26,579   21,769  54   57,596   41,515  39 
Net income 115,638   84,289   86,455   91,494   78,733  47   199,927   150,146  33 
Non-operating items (37,582)  508   606   3,468   4,833     (37,074)  6,130   
Income tax benefit of non-operating items 8,347   (113)  (133)  (751)  (1,047)    8,234   (1,328)  
Net income - operating(1)$86,403  $84,684  $86,928  $94,211  $82,519  5  $171,087  $154,948  10 
Pre-tax pre-provision income(5)$119,365  $119,208  $126,340  $125,980  $112,320  6  $238,573  $218,898  9 
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                 
Per common share:                 
Diluted net income - GAAP$0.95  $0.69  $0.70  $0.70  $0.63  51  $1.65  $1.21  36 
Diluted net income - operating(1) 0.71   0.70   0.71   0.75   0.66  8   1.41   1.25  13 
Cash dividends declared 0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25   0.24  4   0.50   0.48  4 
Book value 31.27   30.54   30.17   29.44   28.89  8   31.27   28.89  8 
Tangible book value(3) 23.31   22.56   22.24   21.59   21.00  11   23.31   21.00  11 
Key performance ratios:                 
Return on common equity - GAAP(2)(4) 12.56%  9.35%  9.48%  9.20%  8.45%    10.97%  8.18%  
Return on common equity - operating(1)(2)(4) 9.39   9.39   9.53   9.83   8.87     9.39   8.45   
Return on tangible common equity - operating(1)(2)(3)(4) 12.98   13.05   13.31   13.56   12.34     13.02   11.78   
Return on assets - GAAP(4) 1.63   1.22   1.21   1.29   1.11     1.43   1.06   
Return on assets - operating(1)(4) 1.22   1.22   1.22   1.33   1.16     1.22   1.10   
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items(1)(4)(5) 1.70   1.73   1.78   1.83   1.66     1.71   1.61   
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(4) 3.68   3.65   3.62   3.58   3.50     3.66   3.43   
Efficiency ratio - GAAP 57.01   56.66   54.40   54.30   56.69     56.84   56.71   
Efficiency ratio - operating(1) 56.69   55.65   54.19   53.05   54.84     56.18   55.51   
Equity to total assets 12.89   12.97   12.99   12.78   12.86     12.89   12.86   
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 9.94   9.92   9.92   9.71   9.45     9.94   9.45   
ASSET QUALITY                 
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")$103,387  $98,623  $93,498  $97,916  $83,959  23  $103,387  $83,959  23 
ACL - funded loans 168,705   208,396   210,429   215,791   216,500  (22)  168,705   216,500  (22)
ACL - total 188,329   225,996   225,520   228,276   228,045  (17)  188,329   228,045  (17)
Net charge-offs 7,864   10,377   16,418   7,676   8,225  (4)  18,241   17,832  2 
ACL - funded loans to loans 0.94%  1.06%  1.09%  1.13%  1.14%    0.94%  1.14%  
ACL - total to loans 1.04   1.15   1.16   1.19   1.21     1.04   1.21   
Net charge-offs to average loans(4) 0.16   0.22   0.34   0.16   0.18     0.19   0.20   
NPAs to total assets 0.36   0.35   0.33   0.35   0.30     0.36   0.30   
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)                 
Loans held for investment$18,024  $19,602  $19,384  $19,175  $18,921  (5) $18,024  $18,921  (5)
Investment securities 6,377   5,889   5,988   6,163   6,382     6,377   6,382   
Total assets 29,051   28,177   28,003   28,143   28,086  3   29,051   28,086  3 
Deposits 23,724   24,025   23,798   24,021   23,963  (1)  23,724   23,963  (1)
Shareholders’ equity 3,745   3,655   3,639   3,597   3,613  4   3,745   3,613  4 
Common shares outstanding (thousands) 119,764   119,684   120,598   121,553   121,431  (1)  119,764   121,431  (1)

(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average common equity. (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
  2026   2025 Linked Quarter Change
 Year over Year Change
(in millions)Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter  
LOANS BY CATEGORY             
Owner occupied commercial RE$4,117  $4,041  $3,950 $3,678 $3,563 $76  $554 
Income producing commercial RE 5,018   4,984   5,032  4,534  4,548  34   470 
Commercial & industrial(1) 2,859   2,771   2,696  2,593  2,516  88   343 
Commercial construction & land 1,143   1,072   998  1,734  1,752  71   (609)
Equipment financing(1)    1,897   1,848  1,808  1,778  (1,897)  (1,778)
Total commercial 13,137   14,765   14,524  14,347  14,157  (1,628)  (1,020)
Residential mortgage 3,101   3,122   3,157  3,198  3,210  (21)  (109)
Home equity 1,403   1,344   1,319  1,252  1,180  59   223 
Residential construction & land 195   185   191  178  174  10   21 
Consumer 193   187   188  192  191  6   2 
Other (5)  (1)  5  8  9  (4)  (14)
Total loans held for investment$18,024  $19,602  $19,384 $19,175 $18,921 $(1,578) $(897)
              
LOANS BY MARKET             
Georgia$4,662  $4,617  $4,635 $4,584 $4,551 $45  $111 
South Carolina 3,130   3,037   2,971  2,926  2,872  93   258 
North Carolina 2,706   2,722   2,712  2,676  2,626  (16)  80 
Tennessee 1,962   1,895   1,913  1,902  1,881  67   81 
Florida 3,283   3,229   3,102  3,040  2,966  54   317 
Alabama 1,082   1,049   1,050  1,054  1,016  33   66 
Commercial Banking Solutions(2) 1,199   3,053   3,001  2,993  3,009  (1,854)  (1,810)
Total loans held for investment$18,024  $19,602  $19,384 $19,175 $18,921 $(1,578) $(897)
                         

(1) Substantially all equipment financing loans were transferred to held for sale in the second quarter of 2026 as a result of the pending sale of Navitas Credit Corp. The remaining $35.9 million to be retained were reclassified to the commercial & industrial line as equipment financing no longer represents a significant held-for-investment category at June 30, 2026.

(2) Reduction in the second quarter of 2026 reflects the transfer of substantially all equipment financing loans to held for sale.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.      
Credit Quality      
(in thousands)      
  2026 2025
  Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS      
Owner occupied RE $20,027 $18,265 $11,165
Income producing RE  11,655  11,037  11,488
Commercial & industrial  21,147  19,890  18,294
Commercial construction & land  916  17  18
Equipment financing(1)    8,024  10,383
Total commercial  53,745  57,233  51,348
Residential mortgage  30,506  31,906  32,423
Home equity  6,435  6,209  5,247
Residential construction & land  338  355  1,079
Consumer  977  1,009  1,001
Total nonaccrual loans held for investment  92,001  96,712  91,098
Equipment finance nonaccrual loans held for sale(1)  9,392    
OREO and repossessed assets  1,994  1,911  2,400
Total NPAs $103,387 $98,623 $93,498

(1) Substantially all equipment financing loans were transferred to held for sale in the second quarter of 2026 as a result of the pending sale of Navitas Credit Corp.

   2026  2025
  Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter
(in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans(1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans(1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans(1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY            
Owner occupied RE $(3,447) (0.34)% $666  0.07% $1,610  0.17%
Income producing RE  57     (85) (0.01)  (116) (0.01)
Commercial & industrial  6,859  0.97   3,309  0.50   7,557  1.15 
Commercial construction & land  (22) (0.01)  6     1,484  0.35 
Equipment financing  3,697  0.78   5,835  1.29   5,092  1.12 
Total commercial  7,144  0.19   9,731  0.27   15,627  0.43 
Residential mortgage  57  0.01   133  0.02   126  0.02 
Home equity  (24) (0.01)  (54) (0.02)  (94) (0.03)
Residential construction & land  (6) (0.01)  12  0.03   16  0.03 
Consumer  693  1.47   555  1.21   743  1.55 
Total $7,864  0.16  $10,377  0.22  $16,418  0.34 
             

(1) Annualized.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,
2026		 December 31,
2025
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks $129,113  $202,586 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  325,984   193,168 
Cash and cash equivalents  455,097   395,754 
Trading securities  91,377    
Debt securities available-for-sale  4,106,366   3,750,863 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,848,900 and $1,918,426, respectively)  2,179,043   2,237,356 
Mortgage loans held for sale  53,518   39,381 
Equipment financing receivables held for sale  1,909,186    
Loans and leases held for investment  18,024,130   19,384,317 
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases  (168,705)  (210,429)
Loans and leases, net  17,855,425   19,173,888 
Premises and equipment, net  394,343   393,714 
Bank-owned life insurance  367,506   364,184 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  961,881   967,882 
Other assets  677,400   679,532 
Total assets $29,051,142  $28,002,554 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing demand $6,449,517  $6,252,252 
NOW and interest-bearing demand  5,677,423   5,969,864 
Money market  6,678,206   6,696,530 
Savings  1,094,565   1,085,331 
Time  3,665,862   3,619,189 
Brokered  158,636   175,264 
Total deposits  23,724,209   23,798,430 
Short-term borrowings  360,000   85,000 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  800,000    
Long-term debt  20,602   120,400 
Accrued expense and other liabilities  401,327   360,038 
Total liabilities  25,306,138   24,363,868 
Shareholders' equity:    
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,
119,763,827 and 120,598,266 shares issued and outstanding, respectively		  119,764   120,598 
Capital surplus  2,724,530   2,754,399 
Retained earnings  1,053,438   914,261 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (152,728)  (150,572)
Total shareholders' equity  3,745,004   3,638,686 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $29,051,142  $28,002,554 
         


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
June 30,
 Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Interest revenue:          
Loans, including fees $295,612  $288,284  $581,689  $562,340 
Securities:          
Taxable  44,647   54,191   89,130   111,363 
Tax-exempt  1,671   1,671   3,317   3,349 
Other  2,441   3,219   4,196   5,670 
Total interest revenue  344,371   347,365   678,332   682,722 
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand  28,118   36,956   56,247   74,346 
Money market  41,140   49,603   81,849   99,144 
Savings  483   1,457   963   2,081 
Time  28,362   31,120   57,073   62,499 
Deposits  98,103   119,136   196,132   238,070 
Short-term borrowings  1,553   83   2,551   1,190 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  3,014      3,983   433 
Long-term debt  801   2,615   2,002   5,477 
Total interest expense  103,471   121,834   204,668   245,170 
Net interest revenue  240,900   225,531   473,664   437,552 
           
Noninterest income:          
Service charges and fees  10,375   10,122   19,920   19,657 
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees  6,780   5,370   14,809   11,492 
Wealth management fees  4,932   4,400   9,561   8,865 
Net gains from sales of other loans  947   1,995   2,840   3,391 
Lending and loan servicing fees  4,098   3,690   8,069   7,855 
Securities (losses) gains, net  (2)  286   131   292 
Other  11,250   8,845   26,796   18,812 
Total noninterest income  38,380   34,708   82,126   70,364 
Total revenue  279,280   260,239   555,790   507,916 
           
Provision for credit losses  (29,803)  11,818   (18,950)  27,237 
           
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  96,242   86,997   197,491   171,264 
Communications and equipment  13,743   13,332   27,845   27,031 
Occupancy  11,232   10,935   22,957   21,864 
Advertising and public relations  2,708   2,881   5,105   4,762 
Postage, printing and supplies  2,744   2,495   5,501   5,056 
Professional fees  6,868   5,609   12,444   11,540 
Lending and loan servicing expense  3,105   2,330   5,687   4,317 
Outside services - electronic banking  3,555   3,570   7,114   6,333 
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges  4,327   4,745   6,596   9,387 
Amortization of intangibles  2,938   3,292   6,001   6,578 
Merger-related and other charges  895   4,833   1,768   6,130 
Other  11,558   6,900   18,708   14,756 
Total noninterest expense  159,915   147,919   317,217   289,018 
Income before income taxes  149,168   100,502   257,523   191,661 
Income tax expense  33,530   21,769   57,596   41,515 
Net income  115,638   78,733   199,927   150,146 
Preferred stock dividends     1,573      3,146 
Earnings allocated to participating securities  758   438   1,309   850 
Net income available to common shareholders $114,880  $76,722  $198,618  $146,150 
           
Net income per common share:          
Basic $0.95  $0.63  $1.65  $1.21 
Diluted  0.95   0.63   1.65   1.21 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:          
Basic  120,303   121,377   120,400   120,714 
Diluted  120,442   121,432   120,583   120,820 
                 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
 
   2026   2025 
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate
Assets:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2) $19,717,360  $296,278 6.03% $18,664,228  $288,023 6.19%
Taxable securities(3)  5,982,611   44,647 2.99   6,492,288   54,191 3.34 
Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3)  340,501   2,226 2.61   354,162   2,236 2.53 
Other interest-earning assets  358,914   2,441 2.73   451,953   3,898 3.46 
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)  26,399,386   345,592 5.25   25,962,631   348,348 5.38 
             
Noninterest-earning assets:            
Allowance for credit losses  (214,950)      (220,059)    
Cash and due from banks  149,512       203,909     
Premises and equipment  395,986       398,241     
Other assets(3)  1,681,658       1,637,125     
Total assets $28,411,592      $27,981,847     
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits:            
NOW and interest-bearing demand $5,755,001   28,118 1.96  $6,051,489   36,956 2.45 
Money market  6,786,045   41,140 2.43   6,645,336   49,603 2.99 
Savings  1,094,441   483 0.18   1,195,295   1,457 0.49 
Time  3,661,687   27,955 3.06   3,532,848   30,596 3.47 
Brokered time deposits  50,655   407 3.22   50,488   524 4.16 
Total interest-bearing deposits  17,347,829   98,103 2.27   17,475,456   119,136 2.73 
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings  167,718   1,553 3.71   7,412   83 4.49 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  313,791   3,014 3.85        
Long-term debt  52,420   801 6.13   237,992   2,615 4.41 
Total borrowed funds  533,929   5,368 4.03   245,404   2,698 4.41 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  17,881,758   103,471 2.32   17,720,860   121,834 2.76 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  6,422,393       6,351,540     
Other liabilities  415,721       346,643     
Total liabilities  24,719,872       24,419,043     
Shareholders' equity  3,691,720       3,562,804     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $28,411,592      $27,981,847     
             
Net interest revenue (FTE)   $242,121     $226,514  
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)     2.93%     2.62%
Net interest margin (FTE)(4)     3.68%     3.50%
               

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $1.22 million and $983,000, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $191 million in 2026 and $240 million in 2025 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
         
   2026   2025 
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate
Assets:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2) $19,561,444  $582,907 6.01% $18,440,110  $561,953 6.15%
Taxable securities(3)  5,954,901   89,130 2.99   6,614,294   111,363 3.37 
Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3)  343,445   4,428 2.58   355,430   4,481 2.52 
Other interest-earning assets  333,809   4,196 2.53   426,415   6,899 3.26 
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)  26,193,599   680,661 5.23   25,836,249   684,696 5.34 
             
Non-interest-earning assets:            
Allowance for loan losses  (213,914)      (215,141)    
Cash and due from banks  174,659       211,681     
Premises and equipment  394,925       397,347     
Other assets(3)  1,693,548       1,623,689     
Total assets $28,242,817      $27,853,825     
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits:            
NOW and interest-bearing demand $5,803,781   56,247 1.95  $6,092,519   74,346 2.46 
Money market  6,806,264   81,849 2.43   6,614,819   99,144 3.02 
Savings  1,092,161   963 0.18   1,146,075   2,081 0.37 
Time  3,656,390   56,138 3.10   3,489,687   61,427 3.55 
Brokered time deposits  55,440   935 3.40   50,468   1,072 4.28 
Total interest-bearing deposits  17,414,036   196,132 2.27   17,393,568   238,070 2.76 
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings  137,858   2,551 3.73   43,883   1,190 5.47 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  208,619   3,983 3.85   19,343   433 4.51 
Long-term debt  86,247   2,002 4.68   246,061   5,477 4.49 
Total borrowed funds  432,724   8,536 3.98   309,287   7,100 4.63 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  17,846,760   204,668 2.31   17,702,855   245,170 2.79 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  6,344,315       6,273,313     
Other liabilities  376,882       358,227     
Total liabilities  24,567,957       24,334,395     
Shareholders' equity  3,674,860       3,519,430     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $28,242,817      $27,853,825     
             
Net interest revenue (FTE)   $475,993     $439,526  
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)     2.92%     2.55%
Net interest margin (FTE)(4)     3.66%     3.43%
             

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $2.33 million and $1.97 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $183 million in 2026 and $254 million in 2025 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.              
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information              
(in thousands, except per share data)              
   2026   2025  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
  Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		  2026   2025 
Noninterest income reconciliation              
Noninterest income (GAAP) $38,380  $43,746  $40,462  $43,219  $34,708  $82,126  $70,364 
Gain on terminated cash flow hedge     (5,184)           (5,184)   
Noninterest income - operating $38,380  $38,562  $40,462  $43,219  $34,708  $76,942  $70,364 
               
Provision for credit losses reconciliation              
Provision for credit losses (GAAP) $(29,803) $10,853  $13,662  $7,907  $11,818  $(18,950) $27,237 
Release of ACL on equipment finance loans  38,477               38,477    
Provision for credit losses - operating $8,674  $10,853  $13,662  $7,907  $11,818  $19,527  $27,237 
               
Noninterest expense reconciliation              
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $159,915  $157,302  $152,048  $150,868  $147,919  $317,217  $289,018 
Payroll transition bonus     (6,704)           (6,704)   
FDIC special assessment accrual reversal     1,885            1,885    
Merger-related and other charges  (895)  (873)  (606)  (3,468)  (4,833)  (1,768)  (6,130)
Noninterest expense - operating $159,020  $151,610  $151,442  $147,400  $143,086  $310,630  $282,888 
               
Net income to operating income reconciliation              
Net income (GAAP) $115,638  $84,289  $86,455  $91,494  $78,733  $199,927  $150,146 
Gain on terminated cash flow hedge     (5,184)           (5,184)   
Release of ACL on equipment finance loans  (38,477)              (38,477)   
Payroll transition bonus     6,704            6,704    
FDIC special assessment accrual reversal     (1,885)           (1,885)   
Merger-related and other charges  895   873   606   3,468   4,833   1,768   6,130 
Income tax benefit of non-operating items  8,347   (113)  (133)  (751)  (1,047)  8,234   (1,328)
Net income - operating $86,403  $84,684  $86,928  $94,211  $82,519  $171,087  $154,948 
               
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation              
Net income (GAAP) $115,638  $84,289  $86,455  $91,494  $78,733  $199,927  $150,146 
Income tax expense  33,530   24,066   26,223   26,579   21,769   57,596   41,515 
Provision for credit losses  (29,803)  10,853   13,662   7,907   11,818   (18,950)  27,237 
Pre-tax pre-provision income $119,365  $119,208  $126,340  $125,980  $112,320  $238,573  $218,898 
               
Diluted income per common share reconciliation              
Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $0.95  $0.69  $0.70  $0.70  $0.63  $1.65  $1.21 
Gain on terminated cash flow hedge     (0.03)           (0.03)   
Release of ACL on equipment finance loans  (0.25)              (0.25)   
Payroll transition bonus     0.04            0.04    
FDIC special assessment accrual reversal     (0.01)           (0.01)   
Merger-related and other charges  0.01   0.01   0.01   0.02   0.03   0.01   0.04 
Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption           0.03          
Diluted income per common share - operating $0.71  $0.70  $0.71  $0.75  $0.66  $1.41  $1.25 
               
Book value per common share reconciliation              
Book value per common share (GAAP) $31.27  $30.54  $30.17  $29.44  $28.89  $31.27  $28.89 
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  (7.96)  (7.98)  (7.93)  (7.85)  (7.89)  (7.96)  (7.89)
Tangible book value per common share $23.31  $22.56  $22.24  $21.59  $21.00  $23.31  $21.00 
               
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation              
Return on common equity (GAAP)  12.56%  9.35%  9.48%  9.20%  8.45%  10.97%  8.18%
Gain on terminated cash flow hedge     (0.45)           (0.22)   
Release of ACL on equipment finance loans  (3.25)              (1.64)   
Payroll transition bonus     0.58            0.29    
FDIC special assessment accrual reversal     (0.16)           (0.08)   
Merger-related and other charges  0.08   0.07   0.05   0.29   0.42   0.07   0.27 
Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption           0.34          
Return on common equity - operating  9.39   9.39   9.53   9.83   8.87   9.39   8.45 
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  3.59   3.66   3.78   3.73   3.47   3.63   3.33 
Return on tangible common equity - operating  12.98%  13.05%  13.31%  13.56%  12.34%  13.02%  11.78%
               
Return on assets reconciliation              
Return on assets (GAAP)  1.63%  1.22%  1.21%  1.29%  1.11%  1.43%  1.06%
Gain on terminated cash flow hedge     (0.06)           (0.03)   
Release of ACL on equipment finance loans  (0.42)              (0.21)   
Payroll transition bonus     0.07            0.03    
FDIC special assessment accrual reversal     (0.02)           (0.01)   
Merger-related and other charges  0.01   0.01   0.01   0.04   0.05   0.01   0.04 
Return on assets - operating  1.22%  1.22%  1.22%  1.33%  1.16%  1.22%  1.10%
               
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation              
Return on assets (GAAP)  1.63%  1.22%  1.21%  1.29%  1.11%  1.43%  1.06%
Income tax expense  0.47   0.35   0.37   0.38   0.31   0.41   0.30 
Provision for credit losses  (0.42)  0.16   0.19   0.11   0.17   (0.14)  0.20 
Gain on terminated cash flow hedge     (0.08)           (0.04)   
Payroll transition bonus     0.10            0.05    
FDIC special assessment accrual reversal     (0.03)           (0.01)   
Merger-related and other charges  0.02   0.01   0.01   0.05   0.07   0.01   0.05 
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating  1.70%  1.73%  1.78%  1.83%  1.66%  1.71%  1.61%
               
Efficiency ratio reconciliation              
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  57.01%  56.66%  54.40%  54.30%  56.69%  56.84%  56.71%
Gain on terminated cash flow hedge     1.03            0.52    
Payroll transition bonus     (2.41)           (1.20)   
FDIC special assessment accrual reversal     0.68            0.34    
Merger-related and other charges  (0.32)  (0.31)  (0.21)  (1.25)  (1.85)  (0.32)  (1.20)
Efficiency ratio - operating  56.69%  55.65%  54.19%  53.05%  54.84%  56.18%  55.51%
               
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation              
Equity to total assets (GAAP)  12.89%  12.97%  12.99%  12.78%  12.86%  12.89%  12.86%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  (2.95)  (3.05)  (3.07)  (3.07)  (3.10)  (2.95)  (3.10)
Effect of preferred equity              (0.31)     (0.31)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  9.94%  9.92%  9.92%  9.71%  9.45%  9.94%  9.45%
                             

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top-100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2026, United Community Banks, Inc. had $29.1 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and an equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is the most awarded bank in the Southeast for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, earning more awards than any other bank in the region, including recognition in 12 of the last 17 years. The company has also been named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker for nine consecutive years. In commercial banking, United Community earned multiple 2026 Greenwich Best Bank awards for Small Business Banking. Forbes has consistently named United Community among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “noninterest income – operating”, “noninterest expense - operating”, “provision for credit losses – operating”, “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision - operating,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the financial benefits from the acquisition of Peach State Bancshares, Inc. ( “Peach State”) or the sale of the Navitas equipment finance business (“Navitas”) (each a “Transaction” and collectively, the “Transactions”) may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the Transactions of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Transaction agreements, (4) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Transactions may be greater than anticipated, (5) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Transactions, (6) the failure of the closing conditions to the Transactions to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the Transactions, including due to failure to obtain applicable shareholder or regulatory approvals, (7) the risks relating to the integration of Peach State’s operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (8) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to the Transactions, (9) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (10) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (11) the dilution caused by United’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the Peach State acquisition, and (12) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


Tags

UCB United Community Banks Inc. United Community Quarterly Results Earnings Release EARNINGS CALL
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 