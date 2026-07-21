Woodward Inaugurates Expanded Production for High-Speed Fuel Injection Systems in Glatten, Germany

GLATTEN, Germany and FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in energy controls for aerospace and industrial applications, officially inaugurated its expanded manufacturing facility in Glatten, Germany, this week. The event marks the completion of a strategic investment that increases production capacity by 50 percent for high-speed fuel injection systems, which are used in power generation, marine transportation, and oil & gas applications.

The approximately 3,000-square-meter expansion advances Woodward’s broader strategy to invest in manufacturing capabilities supporting long-term growth. The site integrates advanced automation, digital manufacturing technologies, and Lean manufacturing practices that strengthen productivity, flexibility, and competitiveness.

The inauguration brought together employees, customers, community leaders, and government representatives, including Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Baden-Württemberg’s Minister for Economic Affairs, Skilled Crafts and Tourism, underscoring the facility’s role in regional manufacturing, skilled employment, and long-term economic development. Also offering their congratulations were Katrin Schindele, MdL Landtag Baden-Württemberg, Prof. Dr. Erik Schweickert (former Member of the State Parliament) and Tore-Derek Pfeifer, Mayor of Glatten.

“The expansion of our Glatten factory demonstrates Woodward’s commitment to operational excellence as we deliver on market growth,” said Steffen Doelker, Vice President and General Manager of Woodward’s Diesel Fuel Systems Business Unit. “We are incorporating industry-leading manufacturing technologies and practices here that will enable us to improve productivity and deliver on our customers’ evolving needs. I’m very proud of what the team has done here.”

About Woodward

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion, and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Regina

Woodward Communications

+1970 559 8840

jennifer.regina@woodward.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3331c93-5128-44fd-a70c-2de61eef2fe4