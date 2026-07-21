Cronos’ SOURZ by Spinach® Expands its Lineup of Edibles

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos”), an innovative global cannabis company, is expanding its lineup of SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted multipacks to meet consumer demand for edible products during the summer season. The lineup of SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted multipacks with liquid diamond-infused gummies now includes the brand’s popular flavors featuring rare cannabinoid formulations, along with a new limited-time offer (LTO) flavor for the summer months.

SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted multipacks are the #1 edible multipack in Canada, capturing 31.7% share of all 10x10 pack sales in May 2026¹. The Spinach® brand continues to lead the category as the top-selling edible nationally with 20.8%¹ market share in May 2026, a position Cronos has held consistently since September 2024¹.

New additions to this lineup of multipacks include the following flavors:

10-Pack (10 x 10mg THC gummies):

SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Orange Cream gummies, the first LTO offering in the Fully Blasted multipack format





10-Pack (10 x 10mg THC | 10mg CBG gummies):

SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Strawberry Watermelon 1:1 CBG | THC gummies





10-Pack (10 x 10mg THC | 10mg CBN gummies):

SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Peach Passionfruit 1:1 CBN | THC gummies





10-Pack (10 x 10mg THC | 10mg CBC gummies):

SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Mango Lime 1:1 CBC | THC gummies





“We’re thrilled to build on the success of the SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted multipacks with the additions of our popular rare cannabinoid formulations and a new limited-time offer flavor, Orange Cream, a special nod to the classic summertime treat,” said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. “Our focus on delivering a lineup of edibles built around convenience and a variety of unique flavor combinations, cannabinoid formulations, potencies, and experiences is why we believe SOURZ by Spinach® continues to be Canada’s #1 edible. We’re committed to continuing to expand our lineup to meet the evolving needs of consumers and deliver innovative, high-quality products that have made consumers loyal to the brand.”

The new additions to the lineup of SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted multipacks are now available in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. To view the full lineup of SOURZ by Spinach® gummies, available in a variety of pack sizes and potencies, visit spinachcannabis.com.

¹ HiFyre Retail Analytics – National Edibles Retail Dollar Sales by Brand in Canada – September 2024 - May 2026.

About Cronos

Cronos is a global cannabis company focused on scaling leading consumer goods products through research and development and innovation. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS®, LIT™ and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about continued product innovations; strategies with respect to the development of scalable cannabinoid products, the Company’s product innovation engine; expectations of continued consumer demand, brand strength and market performance of Spinach® products; continued expansion of the SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted multipack lineup; consumer demand for edible products during the summer season; product innovation, including new flavors, formulations, limited-time offerings, formats, potencies and experiences; availability of SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted multipacks in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan; and the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio by scaling leading consumer goods products through R&D and innovation. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, each of which have been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Contact:

Emily Whalen

Communications

Tel: (416) 504-0004

media.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Harrison Aaron

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 504-0004

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com