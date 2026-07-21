Streamex Corp. Announces GLDY Now Available for Custody by Inspira Financial, Unlocking Yield-Bearing Gold Exposure for Traditional Finance Investors

Highlights

GLDY Class B shares are now available for custody by Inspira Financial, a qualified custodian under the SEC's Custody Rule. Institutional investors, RIA’s, wealth managers, and advisors who hold client assets within Inspira can now access GLDY through infrastructure they already use.

Institutional investors, RIA’s, wealth managers, and advisors who hold client assets within Inspira can now access GLDY through infrastructure they already use. Inspira Financial holds over $63 billion in assets across more than 8 million accounts and has serviced over 1,500 funds. As one of the largest directed custodians in the country, Inspira gives GLDY access to an established institutional custody network with deep reach into the traditional finance capital market, representing a significant step-change in GLDY's addressable distribution.

As one of the largest directed custodians in the country, Inspira gives GLDY access to an established institutional custody network with deep reach into the traditional finance capital market, representing a significant step-change in GLDY's addressable distribution. Inspira is the latest addition to the GLDY Access Network, Streamex's growing set of custody, liquidity, and distribution partnerships built to make GLDY accessible everywhere investors already hold assets. The Network now includes Inspira, Siebert, tZero, Anchorage, Coinbase Prime, and Orca spanning institutional liquidity, regulated custody, brokerage distribution, and decentralized secondary trading.





WINTER PARK, Fla., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today announced that GLDY Class B shares, a non-tokenized share class of the Company's gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized asset, is now available for custody by Inspira Financial, a leading qualified custodian holding over $63 billion in assets and servicing more than 8 million accounts. The acceptance of GLDY onto Inspira's platform gives traditional finance investors, wealth managers, and advisors the infrastructure necessary to access yield-bearing gold exposure through custody channels they already use.

The acceptance of GLDY Class B shares onto Inspira Financials platform represents a significant expansion of GLDY's reach into the traditional finance capital market. Institutional investors, registered investment advisors, and wealth managers collectively manage trillions in client assets, and under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, they are required to hold those assets with a qualified custodian. Inspira Financial, a nationally recognized directed custodian that has serviced more than 1,500 funds over 15 years, satisfies that requirement. With GLDY Class B shares now available on Inspira's platform, these investors can access gold-backed, yield-bearing exposure within their existing operational framework.

Investors interested in purchasing GLDY through Inspira please reach out to our team:

Email: sales@streamex.com

Call: (203) 409-5444 ext 108

About GLDY and GLDY Class B Shares

GLDY is Streamex's gold-backed, yield-bearing asset. GLDY Class B shares are a non-tokenized version of GLDY, created specifically to give traditional finance investors, wealth managers, and advisors straightforward access to GLDY exposure through custodians and account structures they already use. Class B shares carry the same underlying characteristics as GLDY, gold-backed, yield-bearing, and fully redeemable, and can be converted into GLDY tokens at any time.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said:

"Our goal is simple: give as many investors as possible a way to participate in GLDY and grow the asset's AUM. Inspira is another avenue to do exactly that. GLDY Class B shares allow traditional finance investors to get exposure through the custodian and account structure they already use, and the ability to convert into GLDY tokens at any time means they are never locked out of the full functionality and liquidity that tokenization provides. The more avenues we create, the more capital flows in, and the stronger GLDY becomes."

About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial is a leading qualified custodian and financial services company holding over $63 billion in assets across more than 8 million accounts. Operating as a directed custodian for individual and institutional clients, Inspira provides alternative asset custody, self-directed IRA services, institutional fund custody, safekeeping, and verification services. Inspira Financial Trust, LLC is a qualified custodian under Rule 206(4)-2 of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and has serviced more than 1,500 funds over its 15-year history of institutional custody operations. For more information, visit inspirafinancial.com.

Inspira Financial Trust, LLC is not affiliated with Streamex. Inspira does not warrant, guarantee, or otherwise endorse or comment upon the performance, quality or reliability of any investment, service, product, statement, opinion or other representation of Streamex. Inspira and its affiliates perform the duties of a directed custodian and/or an administrator of consumer directed benefits and, as such, do not provide due diligence to third parties on prospective investments, platforms, sponsors, or service providers, and do not offer or sell investments or provide investment, tax, or legal advice.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex’s business strategy, future growth, product development, distribution expansion, and the expected performance and adoption of GLDY. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex’s control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, the continued operation of third-party platforms including Inspira Financial, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset and commodity markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex