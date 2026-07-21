Brixton Metals Drills 5,015 g/t Silver over 20m in a New Brownfields Discovery Area at Its Langis Project

Included in hole 377 are several ultra-high-grade sub-intervals:

14.00m of 7,150 g/t silver, 1.15m of 74,137 g/t silver and

0.65m of 89,125 g/t silver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to report the discovery of ultra-high-grade silver in a new brownfields area called the Shaft 6 Southeast area (S6-SE) at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic silver mining camp of Cobalt, Ontario, Canada. These results come from the Company’s 2026 drill campaign, its largest drill program to date, which is targeting both infill and expansion of established high-grade silver zones, with a total of 24,016.90m completed across 105 drill holes so far this year. In parallel, the Company is progressing toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on the historic tailings; 261.35m of drilling have been completed, and samples have been shipped to the laboratory for assaying.

Highlights

In the S6-SE area, hole LM-26-377 yielded 20.00m of 5,015 g/t silver from 165.00m depth Including 14.00m of 7,150 g/t silver Including 1.15m of 74,137 g/t silver Including 0.65m of 89,125 g/t silver

from 165.00m depth

In the S6-SE area, hole LM-26-353 returned 13.00m of 287.8 g/t silver from 144.00m depth Including 2.15m of 1,634 g/t silver Including 0.55m of 4,320 g/t silver





In the S6-SE area, hole LM-26-352 intersected 7.00m of 275.0 g/t silver from 148.00m depth



Including 0.50m of 2,620 g/t silver

from 148.00m depth

Chairman and CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, “We are super excited to have drilled more ultra-high-grade silver at Langis, especially in the Shaft 6 Southeast (S6-SE) area where no underground workings exist, effectively a new brownfields discovery. As far as we can find in publicly available data, hole 377 represents one of the highest reported silver intercepts globally. Hole 377 is located approximately 140m east of the previously reported hole 290 (Shaft 6 South), see Figure 1 below, which yielded 11.35m grading 4,560 g/t silver. Further drilling is ongoing in the S6-SE area, including between the two ultra-high-grade intercepts in holes 377 and 290 and what appears to be a south-east mineralized trend. We have a lot more holes that we plan to drill at Langis.”

Figure 1. Cross-section of the Langis Shaft 6 area, looking northwest, showing silver grades and selected core photos from hole LM-26-377 / LM-26-290. (Cross-section trace shown in Figure 8).





This cross-section displays only drill-hole segments located 20m from the section. Lithological contacts are interpretive. Historic drillhole assays are projected to a maximum of 20m from the section. Hole LM-26-290 was previously reported.

Figure 2. Photographs of hole LM-26-377 at 171.95m depth showing native silver.





Figure 3. Photographs of hole LM-26-377 at 172.20m showing native silver (split-half core).





Figure 4. Photographs of hole LM-26-377 at 172.45m and 172.95m with abundant native silver.





Figure 5. Photographs of hole LM-26-377 at 172.60m with abundant native silver.





Figure 6. NQ core photograph of Hole LM-26-377 from 165.60m to 182.20m, showing silver grades: 14.00m grading 7,150 g/t silver, 1.15m grading 74,137 g/t silver, and 0.65m grading 89,125 g/t silver.





Discussion

Hole LM-26-377, drilled in the Shaft 6 Southeast (S6-SE) area, returned 0.65m grading 89,125 g/t silver within 20.00m grading 5,015 g/t silver and is located approximately 140m east of previously reported hole LM-26-290, which returned 0.50m of 82,334 g/t silver within 11.35m grading 4,560 g/t silver (Figure 1). The S6-SE area has no known historic underground workings and has never been mined; these results support the presence of ultra-high-grade silver in this new discovery area. Silver mineralization at S6-SE has now been outlined over at least 100m along strike and remains open along strike, down-plunge, and laterally. Brixton’s 2026 exploration around the historic Shaft 6 area at Langis has outlined at least two zones of silver mineralization, Shaft 6 South (S6-S) and Shaft 6 Southeast (S6-SE), both of which have now returned ultra-high-grade silver (Figure 1). This news release presents results from both areas, as well as from Shaft 6 North (S6-N) (Figure 7).

Earlier drilling in the S6-SE area returned encouraging results, outlining continuous silver mineralization across several holes (refer to News Release, May 11, 2026), with silver occurring in both vein and disseminated styles. Hole LM-26-377 now confirms the potential for ultra-high-grade silver in this area, returning 0.65m grading 89,125 g/t silver within 20.00m grading 5,015 g/t silver (Table 1). These two ultra-high-grade results are separated by approximately 140m. Strong grades in S6-SE are not limited to a single hole; hole LM-26-353 intersected 0.55m of 4,320 g/t silver within 13.00m of 287.8 g/t silver (Table 2).

The ultra-high-grade intercept in hole 377 establishes clear similarities with the S6-S area, where ultra-high-grade silver mineralization was reported earlier in this year’s program (refer to News Release, March 25, 2026). A key difference, however, is mining history: unlike portions of S6-S that are impacted by historic mine workings, S6-SE has limited workings and no known historic stopes.

The two areas also share the same mineralization styles. In the Cobalt Camp and within the Langis property, silver has mostly been observed in veins; however, disseminated silver mineralization has also been observed in both the S6-S and S6-SE areas. The combination of high- and ultra-high-grade silver veins with disseminated silver is encouraging for the exploration program, as it extends mineralization beyond the veins. In both areas, silver mineralization is primarily hosted along the unconformity between the Keewatin Basalts and the Huronian Sediments, and is also observed within the Keewatin Basalts and the Nipissing Diabase (Figure 1).

In parallel with extending the known mineralized zones, Brixton is actively drilling other prospective targets. Although results from the Shaft 6 North area are not economically mineralized, several intercepts with anomalous silver show that silver mineralization continues north of the historic Shaft 6 (Table 3).

Follow-up drilling is advancing on three fronts. In the S6-S and S6-SE zones, drilling is stepping out along strike to test the continuity of the high-grade silver intervals and refine structural controls, and will also target a potential connection between the two zones. In parallel, exploratory drilling continues to test prospective targets across the property to outline new zones of mineralization. Finally, 261.35m of drilling have been completed in the Langis tailings areas and samples have been shipped to the laboratory for assaying and metallurgical testing and these results shall be released as they become available.

Figure 7. Detailed map of the Shaft 6 area showing the drill hole traces reported in this news release, historic stopes projected to the surface, and the tailings outline.





Figure 8. Detailed map of the Shaft 6 area showing the drill holes reported in this news release, historic stopes projected to surface, and the A to A’ cross-section trace (cross-section shown in Figure 1).





Table 1. Selected assay intervals from drill holes in the Shaft 6 Southeast (S6-SE) zone reported in this news release.

Hole ID From To Interval Silver Zone meter meter meter g/t LM-26-377 165.00 185.00 20.00 5,015.16 including 169.00 183.00 14.00 7,150.40 S6-SE and including 172.10 173.25 1.15 74,136.74 and including 172.10 172.75 0.65 89,125.00





All assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling lengths, and the true widths of the mineralized intervals have not yet been determined. Reported intervals are length-weighted composites calculated at a 5 g/t Ag cut-off over contiguous samples, with limited internal dilution. A hole is reported as a significant intercept only where it contains a sub-interval exceeding 50 g/t Ag; otherwise, it is shown as "No significant intercepts." Higher-grade "including" intervals reflect geological interpretation.

Table 2. Selected assay intervals from drill holes in the Shaft 6 South (S6-S) and Shaft 6 Southeast (S6-SE) zones reported in this news release.



Hole ID From To Interval Silver Zone meter meter meter g/t LM-26-339 105.00 108.70 3.70 47.96 S6-S including 105.00 105.70 0.70 99.00 and including 106.70 107.70 1.00 98.00 LM-26-340 99.00 113.50 14.50 56.10 S6-S including 103.50 104.50 1.00 498.00 and including 112.50 113.50 1.00 175.00 LM-26-344 105.80 119.90 14.10 75.47 S6-S including 108.80 113.80 5.00 124.50 and including 111.80 112.80 1.00 232.00 LM-26-352 148.00 155.00 7.00 274.95 S6-SE including 151.25 151.75 0.50 2,620.00 LM-26-352 178.00 183.70 5.70 196.08 including 178.00 180.90 2.90 372.93 LM-26-353 126.00 130.05 4.05 216.46 S6-SE including 127.00 128.00 1.00 819.00 LM-26-353 144.00 157.00 13.00 287.80 including 153.00 155.15 2.15 1,633.93 and including 154.10 154.65 0.55 4,320.00 LM-26-356 No significant intercepts S6-SE LM-26-363 134.00 140.00 6.00 188.59 S6-SE LM-26-363 152.20 152.70 0.50 55.80 LM-26-365 154.00 162.00 8.00 67.93 S6-SE including 155.90 158.60 2.70 188.19 and including 155.90 156.60 0.70 475.00 LM-26-365 192.75 200.00 7.25 75.46 including 194.00 196.00 2.00 249.91 LM-26-367 No significant intercepts S6-SE LM-26-369 No significant intercepts S6-SE LM-26-373 No significant intercepts S6-SE





All assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling lengths, and the true widths of the mineralized intervals have not yet been determined. Reported intervals are length-weighted composites calculated at a 5 g/t Ag cut-off over contiguous samples, with limited internal dilution. A hole is reported as a significant intercept only where it contains a sub-interval exceeding 50 g/t Ag; otherwise, it is shown as "No significant intercepts." Higher-grade "including" intervals reflect geological interpretation.

Table 3. Selected assay intervals from drill holes in the Shaft 6 North (S6-N) zone reported in this news release.



Hole ID From To Interval Silver Zone meter meter meter g/t LM-26-357 205.50 206.75 1.25 9.79 LM-26-358 209.30 211.00 1.70 12.67 LM-26-359 to LM-26-362 No significant intercepts LM-26-364 No significant intercepts LM-26-366 No significant intercepts LM-26-368 200.80 204.80 4.00 18.93 S6-N LM-26-370 130.70 134.55 3.85 9.77 LM-26-372 135.25 140.60 5.35 30.36 including 136.50 137.50 1.00 81.60 LM-26-372 152.60 154.30 1.70 15.40 LM-26-376 No significant intercepts LM-26-380 No significant intercepts





All assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling lengths, and the true widths of the mineralized intervals have not yet been determined. Reported intervals are length-weighted composites calculated at a 5 g/t Ag cut-off over contiguous samples, with limited internal dilution. A hole is reported as a significant intercept only where it contains a sub-interval exceeding 10 g/t Ag; otherwise, it is shown as "No significant intercepts." Anomalous-grade "including" intervals reflect geological interpretation.

Figure 9. Drill results from the Langis Shaft 6 area, highlights from the 2026 campaign to date.





Table 4. Drill hole collar information for reported holes.

Hole ID

Pad ID

Easting

(m)

Northing

(m)

Elevation

(m)

Azimuth

Dip

Depth

(m)

LM-26-339 LM-2026-056 607379 5270716 214.10 90 -60 207 LM-26-340 LM-2026-056 607379 5270716 214.10 83 -55 201 LM-26-344 LM-2026-015 607365 5270726 213.90 90 -50 195 LM-26-352 LM-2026-012 607480 5270818 218.10 90 -50 258 LM-26-353 LM-2026-012 607480 5270818 218.10 80 -50 255 LM-26-356 LM-2026-011 607462 5270852 218.20 85 -48 264 LM-26-357 LM-2026-019 607366 5271018 216.28 90 -50 210 LM-26-358 LM-2026-019 607366 5271018 216.30 90 -55 234 LM-26-359 LM-2026-017 607330 5271020 216.90 90 -50 222 LM-26-360 LM-2026-017 607330 5271020 216.90 95 -60 249 LM-26-361 LM-2026-017 607330 5271020 216.90 130 -45 240 LM-26-362 LM-2026-017 607330 5271020 216.90 130 -50 252 LM-26-363 LM-2026-061 607490 5270800 218.80 90 -55 252 LM-26-364 LM-2026-017 607330 5271020 216.90 175 -45 210 LM-26-365 LM-2026-061 607490 5270800 218.80 90 -48 252 LM-26-366 LM-2026-017 607330 5271020 216.90 180 -45 190 LM-26-367 LM-2026-061 607490 5270800 218.80 95 -55 249 LM-26-368 LM-2026-009 607280 5271020 215.70 90 -50 219 LM-26-369 LM-2026-061 607490 5270800 218.80 83 -55 249 LM-26-370 LM-2026-009 607280 5271020 215.70 90 -60 204 LM-26-372 LM-2026-009 607280 5271020 215.70 130 -45 222 LM-26-373 LM-2026-022 607600 5270850 220.90 80 -60 114 LM-26-376 LM-2026-009 607280 5271020 215.70 170 -45 133 LM-26-377 LM-2026-062 607500 5270780 217.30 85 -55 249 LM-26-380 LM-2026-008 607180 5271020 207.10 90 -55 213





About the Langis Project

An Exploration Target of 1.0 to 2.0 million tonnes grading 400 to 800 g/t silver has been conceptualized for the project. Note: The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual. Insufficient exploration has been completed to define a mineral resource, and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource .

The wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located approximately 500 km north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, includes a former producing mine and benefits from excellent infrastructure, including all-season road access, power, rail connections, and a refiner. Silver mineralization occurs as native silver and in steeply to moderately dipping veins, veinlets, disseminations, rosettes, and fracture infill, often associated with minerals such as calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite, and gold. Mineralization is hosted across three principal rock types: Archean Keewatin volcanic and metasedimentary rocks, Proterozoic Coleman Member sedimentary rocks of the Huronian Supergroup, and Proterozoic Nipissing diabase. The geological deposit model for the area is a continental-rift extensional depositional environment. The Langis Mine produced 10.4 million ounces of silver intermittently between 1908 and 1989 at a head grade of 20 to 25 opt, with reported recoveries of 88% to 98%. Over 10 km of underground workings were developed by previous operators; however, shafts and openings have been capped and sealed. Historically, reported silver mines in the Cobalt Camp have collectively produced over 445 million ounces of silver. We also understand, through personal communication with mine workers in the camp, that ultra-high-grade native silver collector pieces did not make it through the mills, suggesting that the actual silver production from the camp is significantly higher than the reported numbers.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling were developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.50m to 1.00m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp), and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied, and sent directly to the ALS Minerals preparation facility in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Ag, Pb, Cu, and Zn, as well as 48 additional elements, were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Overlimits for silver were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish, and/or fire assay and gravimetric finish on concentrates. The certified reference materials were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia, and the standards inserted varied with the type and abundance of mineralization observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols is available on the Company’s website.

Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Martin Ethier, P.Geo., is a consultant for the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Ethier has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project in NW British Columbia, the Hog Heaven copper-gold-silver Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis and Hudson Bay silver Projects in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

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Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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