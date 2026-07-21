Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Element Solutions is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Solstice Advanced Materials.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Element Solutions shareholders will receive $10.00 in cash and 0.500 shares of Solstice common stock, representing implied consideration of approximately $50.10 per Element share. Upon closing, Element shareholders are expected to own approximately 44% of the combined company.

Element Solutions insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Element Solutions by imposing a significant penalty if Element Solutions accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Element Solutions board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001