Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether TriCo Bancshares is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating TriCo (NASDAQ: TCBK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with First Hawaiian.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

TriCo shareholders will receive 2.095 First Hawaiian shares for each TriCo share, representing $63.12 per share based on First Hawaiian's closing stock price on July 10, 2026. Upon closing, First Hawaiian shareholders are expected to own approximately 65% of the combined company, with TriCo shareholders holding the remaining 35%.

TriCo insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for TriCo by imposing a significant penalty if TriCo accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the TriCo board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001