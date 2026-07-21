Over 20 International Mainstream Media Outlets Explore Innovation and Vitality in Harbin

HARBIN, China, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 International Mainstream Media Tour to Harbin, themed "Step into the Summer Capital of Ice City, Feel the Pulse of Innovation" under the Discover China in the New Era campaign initiated by Xinhua News & Information Center is held from July 20 to 23.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Mainstream media representatives and internet influencers from 22 countries, including the United States, Canada, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, visit Harbin to experience its scientific and technological innovation, unique summer charm, profound history and culture, as well as openness and inclusiveness.

As China's northernmost provincial capital, Harbin is a nationally renowned historical and cultural city, a hometown of Olympic champions, a City of Music designated by UNESCO, an international wetland city, and a world-class outstanding ice and snow tourism destination. The tour itinerary integrates industrial innovation, urban cultural tourism and humanistic heritage, enabling overseas media to witness the city's development and changes up close and tell vivid stories of China in the new era to the world.

During the event, international journalists and influencers stroll along Central Avenue, immerse themselves in the citizen music carnival of "Charming Summer in Harbin" and visit the Dream Ice and Snow Museum. They tour high-tech enterprises to observe how the old industrial base advances industrial upgrading through scientific and technological innovation. They also experience the intangible cultural heritage craft of Harbin red sausage and visit the Harbin Institute of Technology Aerospace Museum, witnessing China's progress in scientific and technological innovation from independent breakthroughs to open collaboration.

Source: Xinhua News & Information Center